Kashmiri Kabargah: Try This Iftar-Special Recipe This Ramadan

A perfect 'kabargah' should be soft and juicy from inside and crispy from outside. 'Kabargah' is an important part of the feast for several celebrations or 'saal' in Kashmir.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 20, 2020 18:07 IST

Highlights
  • Kabargah is Kashmiri-style mutton/lamb chop
  • Perfect kabargah should be soft from inside and crispy from outside
  • Kabargah can be delightful inclusion in your iftar menu



Whenever we talk about Kashmiri cuisine, there is always a special mention about its varied meat-based dishes. From rogan josh to yakhni to gustaba - the list of meat-based Kashmiri food is long. One of such dishes is 'Kabargah' - Kashmiri-style mutton/lamb chop. It is basically lamb or mutton breast, cooked in milk and spices and deep fried in oil/ghee. A perfect 'kabargah' should be soft and juicy from inside and crispy from outside. 'Kabargah' is an important part of the feast for several celebrations or 'saal' in Kashmir.

As the world is set to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan from April 23, 2020 (date may vary a bit as per the moon), here we bring you the recipe of Kashmiri 'Kabargah' that can be delightful inclusion in your 'iftar' menu. On that note, iftar is the evening meal, which people have after breaking their daily Ramadan fast post evening prayer.

Here's The Recipe Of 'Kabargah' For You:

Also Read: Gustaba Recipe: Make This Traditional Kashmiri Dish At Home With Minimum Ingredients

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Breast of lamb- 1kg (cut into pieces)

Water- 2cups

Clarified butter- 2 tbsp

Bay leaves- 2

Boiled milk- 2 cups

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Ginger powder- 1 tsp

Fennel powder- 1 tsp

Cumin powder- 1tsp

Dried fenugreek leaves- 1/2 tsp

Cloves- 2

Cinnamon sticks- 2

Brown cardamoms- 2

Green cardamoms- 2-4

Oil- for frying

Salt- to taste

Method:

Heat water in a pan and add mutton pieces in it.

Add black cardamom, cloves, green cardamom, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves and salt to taste.

Cook for 10 minutes and check if the mutton is delicate.

Add turmeric powder, ginger powder, fennel powder, dried fenugreek leaves and boiled milk.

Boil on high fire till water evaporates. Let it cool down.

Remove meat pieces individually with a tong so they don't break and keep them independently in a huge plate.

In hot oil, deep fry the mutton pieces till they turn brilliant dark coloured.

Serve hot.

Happy Ramadan 2020!

Comments

Tags:  Ramadan 2020Kashmiri FoodKabargah
