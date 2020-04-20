Ramadan Special: This Raan-E-Ummrao Recipe Spells Decadence With Every Bite

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: April 20, 2020 17:00 IST
Ramadan is a month-long period of fasting observed by Muslims before the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Ramadan month will begin from 23rd April, 2020, and will conclude on 23rd May, 2020 - although the exact dates may vary slightly as per the moon. Muslims observe fasts every day from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food and drinks. The fast is broken after sunset with a special prayer and a delicious feast thereafter. One of the delicious recipes that can be prepared and consumed during this period is the Raan-E-Ummrao.
(Also Read: When Is Ramadan 2020? Date, Time, Significance And 5 Iftaar-Special Delicacies)
The Raan-E-Ummrao is a delectable lamb dish made by marinating the leg of a lamb in the choicest of spices. It is traditionally slow-cooked in a hot tandoor, but if you want to make it at home then a grill can also be used. The word 'Raan' comes from Urdu, which literally translates to 'leg'. Mutton preparations are much-loved during the month of Ramadan, and the Raan-E-Ummrao is a delicious and less-known dish made with lamb meat.
The preparation of the Raan-E-Ummrao begins with the marination of the lamb leg in spices, vinegar, yogurt, cream and cashew paste. This ensures that the Raan absorbs all the spices till its core. Make sure to check the size of the lamb leg, as its crucial to determine how much time it needs to be cooked in the tandoor. The Raan-E-Ummrao is best served with naan, and can be garnished with a slice of lemon, pickled onions or potato wedges. Paan juice is also a delicious accompaniment to the Raan-E-Ummrao.
(Also Read: Ramadan 2020: 3 Sheer Khurma Recipes You Can Try At Home)
Ingredients:
Method:
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.