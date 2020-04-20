Ramadan Special: This Raan-E-Ummrao Recipe Spells Decadence With Every Bite

Ramadan becomes a delicious feast with this mutton recipe.

Ramadan is a month-long period of fasting observed by Muslims before the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Ramadan month will begin from 23rd April, 2020, and will conclude on 23rd May, 2020 - although the exact dates may vary slightly as per the moon. Muslims observe fasts every day from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food and drinks. The fast is broken after sunset with a special prayer and a delicious feast thereafter. One of the delicious recipes that can be prepared and consumed during this period is the Raan-E-Ummrao.





The Raan-E-Ummrao is a delectable lamb dish made by marinating the leg of a lamb in the choicest of spices. It is traditionally slow-cooked in a hot tandoor, but if you want to make it at home then a grill can also be used. The word 'Raan' comes from Urdu, which literally translates to 'leg'. Mutton preparations are much-loved during the month of Ramadan, and the Raan-E-Ummrao is a delicious and less-known dish made with lamb meat.





The preparation of the Raan-E-Ummrao begins with the marination of the lamb leg in spices, vinegar, yogurt, cream and cashew paste. This ensures that the Raan absorbs all the spices till its core. Make sure to check the size of the lamb leg, as its crucial to determine how much time it needs to be cooked in the tandoor. The Raan-E-Ummrao is best served with naan, and can be garnished with a slice of lemon, pickled onions or potato wedges. Paan juice is also a delicious accompaniment to the Raan-E-Ummrao.

Ingredients:





900 gm trimmed lamb leg

1 tsp malt vinegar

1 tsp ginger- garlic paste

1 cup hung yogurt

50 g cashew paste

100 ml cream

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp red chili powder

Salt, to taste

Method:





Marinade the lamb leg with ginger garlic paste, a tsp malt vinegar, 100 ml cream, hung yoghurt, cashew paste and powdered spices. Apply this marinade all over the lamb meat and use your hands to apply the marinade over it. Make sure all of the marinade is applied on the meat. Maintain appropriate temperature and skewer the lamb firmly. Add the pieces of mutton to the tandoor and set it there for approximately 1.5 - 2 hours. Take it out of the tandoor and serve it with a combination of naan and paan juice on the side. For garnishing, use a sliced lemon, baby onions, some potato wedges and mint leaves on the top.

Happy Ramadan 2020!