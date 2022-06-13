When we ask what the most enjoyable fried snack is for us Indians, I am sure that many of you will say samosa. Samosas are simply indulgent. There is something so delicious about these crispy aloo pockets that we can never get enough of it. Plus, when dunked in green chutney and imly chutney and served with some chai- there are no words to describe this heavenly combination. Most of us buy these crisp delights from the halwai shops, but how about making them at home? Now, we are sure that you must have tried this recipe earlier, and it might not have turned out how you wanted it to be. So, to keep things easy, how about making a samosa puff?





Making a puff is way easier than making dough for a samosa. The puff usually has a flaky texture from the outside and is stuffed with various fillings. It can be served with any dip. You can even make these delights when you have guests coming over. We are sure this will win over your family. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for these yummy samosa puffs.

Samosa Puff Recipe: Here's How To Make Samosa Puff

Mix wheat flour, milk, and castor oil (water if required) and knead a soft dough. Cover it with a wet muslin cloth and let it sit for 20 minutes. Steam potatoes. Peel carefully and mash them. Heat oil in a pan. When the oil is hot, add cumin seeds. When it starts spluttering, add roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, dry coriander powder, dry mango powder, and asafoetida. Add potatoes and rock salt and mix it properly. Remove the pan from the flame. The stuffing for the samosas is ready.











Roll the kneaded dough and stuff it with the mashed potato mixture. Fold it into a triangular samosa-like shape. Bake these samosas at 160 degrees Celcius till they are light brown in colour. Serve hot!











Make these yummy crisp delights, and let us know how you liked their taste!



