After enjoying a lavish decadent meal, we always end up wondering what's for dessert. Especially on weekends, we can't help but crave something sweet. If you have a sweet tooth like us, then you'd understand the strong desire to indulge in desserts. Our love for desserts helped us find the recipe for a classic dish - New York cheesecake! For those who don't know what this cheesecake is, it is a creamy textured cake prepared using cream cheese. Cheesecake is extremely popular in the West, and thanks to the internet, it has become the trend these days!





In this recipe, the vanilla-flavoured cream cheese filling is accompanied by a crispy biscuit base to give the New York cheesecake. This cheesecake is super easy to make at home and it is heavy, creamy and decadent.

New York Cheesecake Recipe: How To Make New York Cheesecake At Home

Any cheesecake recipe is broken down into parts, the preparation of the base and the making of the filling. For New York cheesecake, first, we'll make the biscuit base. Start by crushing the biscuits into powder. Pour hot butter on it and mix it well. Now add this to the cheesecake pan and form the base. Keep this aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk and eggs till you get a smooth and even texture. Now, add sour cream, flour and vanilla essence and fold the ingredients into the cream cheese mix. The filling is ready. Pour it on the already prepared base and bake for an hour. Let it rest till it cools down completely. And, you have the classic New York cheesecake ready to be relished!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for New York Cheesecake.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this cheesecake at home and amaze your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comment section how you liked it!