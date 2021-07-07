We all have a habit of going to the market and buying vegetables in bulk. After all, no one likes to rush to the market for small things. But as we make use of these vegetables in different recipes, some might be left behind and rot in the fridge over time. So, before that happens, make use of your leftover vegetables in this exciting and tasty Sindhi recipe called Seyal Bhaji. This bhaji, made out of leftover vegetables and dipped in masaledar curry and is simply delicious. And the best part about this seyal bhaji is that you can sneak in more vegetables in your kids' meals without them fussing over it!





Sindhi cuisine has complex flavours and simple techniques to make the food, and one such technique is the 'Seyal', where the food is cooked in onion and garlic paste. While another basic technique used is called as 'tamate mein' which means in tomato gravy. With these styles, many traditional recipes are cooked that have marked the Sindhi food on the map. From koki to bhuga chawal, this culture has a lot to flavours to offer. So, without waiting any further, let's jump into the recipe of Seyal Bhaji.

Here Is The Recipe Of Seyal Bhaji | Seyal Bhaji Recipe

First, you need to boil the potatoes and cauliflower, slit a few ladyfingers and chop the potatoes and onions. Then, coat these vegetables with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, pepper and a bit of salt. You can also choose to fry them if you want your vegetables to be crispy.





Then in a pan, add some oil and cook chopped onions and garlic till they turn soft, then add tomatoes. Cook this for two minutes and put in the green chillies, cauliflower, peas, ladyfingers potatoes, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli, pepper and garam masala. Stir it till all the flavours combine.





Let it cook on low flame for at least six-eight minutes. Then slightly pour in some water and cook till all vegetables turn soft.





Once done, take it out in a bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves. You can pair this Seyal Bhaji with roti, naan or rice and enjoy it in any meal!





For the full recipe of seyal bhaji, click here.





Make this dish with your leftover vegetables, and let us know how you liked it









