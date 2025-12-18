Food trends come and go, but some manage to stick simply because they feel fun, indulgent and a little over the top. Kulhad pizza is one such idea that has taken street food lovers by surprise. It combines two things Indians already love, pizza and kulhads, and turns them into a single, gooey, comfort-filled dish. Served piping hot, layered generously and eaten straight out of an earthen cup, kulhad pizza feels less like a meal and more like an experience. It's messy, cheesy and unapologetically indulgent. The good news is, you don't need a street-side stall or fancy equipment to try it. With a few basic ingredients and a little layering, you can recreate this viral favourite right in your own kitchen.





What Is Kulhad Pizza?

Kulhad pizza is a layered, baked or cooked dish served inside a clay cup (kulhad). Instead of a traditional pizza base, it uses crushed bread, pizza sauce, vegetables and lots of cheese, stacked and cooked together. The kulhad adds an earthy flavour and keeps the dish warm for longer, making it perfect for serving hot and fresh.

Why Kulhad Pizza Is So Popular

Kulhad pizza works because it is familiar yet different. It delivers all the flavours of a classic pizza but in a more indulgent, scoopable form. The clay cup not only adds rustic charm but also enhances aroma and heat retention. It is easy to customise, quick to assemble and visually appealing, which explains why it has become a street-food favourite and a social media hit.

Kulhad Pizza Recipe | How To Make Kulhad Pizza At Home

Ingredients Required:

Kulhads (earthen cups): 4

Bread slices or pizza base crumbs: 4 slices (or about 1 cup crumbs)

Pizza sauce: ½ cup

Chopped vegetables (Capsicum – ½ cup, Onion – ½ cup, Sweet corn – ¼ cup, and Olives – 2 tbsp)

Mozzarella cheese (grated): 1 to 1½ cups

Butter or olive oil: 2 tbsp (for greasing)

Oregano: 1 tsp

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Steps:

Lightly grease the inside of the kulhad with butter or oil.

Add a layer of crushed bread or pizza base crumbs at the bottom.

Spread a spoonful of pizza sauce evenly.

Add chopped vegetables and season with oregano and chilli flakes.

Sprinkle a generous layer of grated mozzarella cheese.

Repeat the layers once more for a fuller kulhad.

Cook on a covered pan on low heat or bake in an oven until the cheese melts and turns bubbly.

Serve hot straight from the kulhad.

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Kulhad Pizza

Here are some mistakes that can ruin your homemade kulhad pizza:

Overloading with sauce: Too much sauce can make the base soggy and overpower other flavours.

Skipping pre-greasing the kulhad: This can cause sticking and uneven cooking.

Using very wet vegetables: Excess moisture affects texture and prevents proper melting.

Cooking on high heat: This may burn the bottom before the cheese melts fully.

Under-layering the base: A thin base won't hold the toppings well.

How To Make Kulhad Pizza Even More Flavourful

While you can always make kulhad pizza with this easy recipe, here are some ways to enhance its taste:

Add a thin layer of butter or garlic butter between layers

Mix processed cheese with mozzarella for extra creaminess

Add a pinch of pizza seasoning or dried basil

Finish with a drizzle of chilli oil before serving

Small tweaks like these elevate the overall taste without complicating the recipe.

How To Serve Kulhad Pizza

Kulhad pizza should always be served hot. Pair it with garlic bread, peri-peri fries or a simple coleslaw. It also works well as a party starter or evening snack with cold drinks or mocktails. Since the kulhad retains heat, serve carefully.





Can You Make Kulhad Pizza Without An Oven?

Absolutely! Kulhad pizza is versatile and can be cooked using several methods:

1. Stovetop Method

Place a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai on low heat.

Grease the kulhad and prepare the layers as usual.

Cover the pan with a tight lid to trap heat.

Cook on low flame for 10–15 minutes until the cheese melts and turns bubbly.

2. Air Fryer Method

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C (350°F) with the kulhads in the basket

Fill the prepared ingredients in the kulhad and place it inside the basket.

Air fry for 8–10 minutes, checking halfway to prevent over-browning.

3. Microwave Method

Use the microwave + grill setting if available.

Cook for 3–4 minutes until the cheese melts.

For crispiness, finish with 1–2 minutes on grill mode.

4. OTG or Convection Oven

Preheat to 180°C (350°F).

Bake for 10–12 minutes until the cheese is golden and bubbly.

Make sure to handle the kulhad with care afterwards, as it could heat up quickly after cooking.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious kulhad pizza at home with this simple recipe!