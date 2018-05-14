SEARCH
Health Benefits Of Amchur: How To Use And Make Amchur Powder At Home

   May 14, 2018

India is known for its exotic spices since the ancient times. These spices are mostly used for flavouring or tempering cooked food. If you know the better uses of Indian spices, you can be more creative with them and use them in your daily life for making your food to taste better. Amchur or Amchur Powder, which is also referred as mango powder, is one of the Indian fruity spices powder that is made from dried unripe green mangoes. Amchur powder is usually used when the mangoes are out of season, to add flavour and nutritional benefits of mangoes to the foods and drinks. It is soury yet sweet to taste. Tart pale beige to brownish in colour, it is used to add tanginess to the dishes and can be used as a substitute of lemon.

Health Benefits Of Amchur

Apart from adding flavour, colour and taste to the food, amchur powder comprises various health benefits. It contains many nutrients including vitamin A, E and C, and antioxidants, and is used in many preparing many Ayurvedic medicines. Amchur is also rich in iron and known to be quite beneficial for pregnant women. It improves immunity system of the body and also quite beneficial for your skin and hair. It can be a great substitute for your costly beauty products and medicines also. It is believed that amchur also helps in controlling your blood pressure as well as diabetes. 

1. Improves Digestion

Amchur powder improves your digestion and helps to fight acidity. Mango contains powerful antioxidants, which ensures good bowel movement and helps combat constipation and flatulence. Consuming amchur powder on a regular basis, by adding it to your dishes, may help you in improving your digestive system.
gut friendly or digestionAmchur powder improves your digestion and helps to fight acidity

2. Stimulates DetoxificationMango helps your body in eliminating harmful toxins and detoxifies it, all thanks to the presence of vitamin A, C, D and B6. Hence, amchur is used in ayurvedic medicines to treat diarrhea, dysentery and urinary tract infections.
liverMango helps your body in eliminating harmful toxins and detoxifies it

3. Improves Eyesight

Amchur powder contains essential elements like vitamin A and vitamin E, which are important for your eyes. Amchur supports proper functioning of your hormone and by consuming amchur regularly you can improve your eyesight. It also prevents eye related disease like cataract, too.
 
eyes 650Amchur powder contains essential elements like vitamin A and vitamin E

4. Keeps Heart Healthy

Regular consumption of amchur powder may help in taking care of your heart. It may help to improve cardiovascular health. It is also used in ayurvedic medicines to keep your heart healthy and problem free.
heart diseaseRegular consumption of amchur powder may help in taking care of your heart.​

5 .Treats And Prevents Scurvy

Scurvy is a medical condition that is caused due to deficiency of vitamin C in our body. A combination of amchur and jaggery is very effective in treating scurvy.
 
staining to teeth unhealthy livingA combination of amchur and jaggery is very effective in treating scurvy​

6. Weight Loss

Amchur powder is very effective in weight loss as it contains low carbohydrates. Moreover, amchur is packed antioxidant that helps in boosting your metabolism and helps you to stay in shape.
 
weight lossAmchur powder is very effective in weight loss​

7. Removes Acne

Amchur powder helps in removing acne and can be used as a mild scrub for your skin. It makes your skin clean, clear and supple. It also has an exfoliating effect on your skin that helps you cure breakouts, blemishes and blackheads.
 
skin treatment acneAmchur powder helps in removing acne and can be used as a mild scrub for your skin.

Amchur has many uses, when it comes to prepare dishes. It adds flavour to soups, chutneys, curries, dal, pickles, stir fried vegetables and fruit salad. The dried powder is directly added to these dishes like tomato chicken, fish tikka and stew. It is a spice that is even used in continental dishes like grilled citrus fish. But, that's not it. You may also use amchur in your smoothies and shakes to make them tasty and healthy.

Amchur powder is widely available in the local Indian markets, but you can also make amchur powder at your home. But make sure you keep it in an airtight container to increase its shelf life just like any other spices.

CommentsSteps to make amchur powder at home
  1. Take raw mangoes and wash them nicely.
  2. Peel the mangoes with the help of vegetable peeler.
  3. Slice the peeled mangoes into long thin slices.
  4. Lay out the slices on a piece of cloth in the sunlight.
  5. Repeat it daily until the pieces are crisp and brittle.
  6. Pound them and then grind them till you get a fine powder.
  7. Sieve, if required to make an even powder
  8. Store in clean sterile airtight jars.
amchoorAmchur is one of the Indian fruity spices powder that is made from dried unripe green mangoes.

With these easy and simple steps you can make amchur powder at your home and avail its benefits until the next fresh green mangoes season arrives.

