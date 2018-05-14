Health Benefits Of Amchur: How To Use And Make Amchur Powder At Home

Amchur powder is usually used when the mangoes are out of season
Amchur powder comprises various health benefits
You can make amchur powder at home
India is known for its exotic spices since the ancient times. These spices are mostly used for flavouring or tempering cooked food. If you know the better uses of Indian spices, you can be more creative with them and use them in your daily life for making your food to taste better. Amchur or Amchur Powder, which is also referred as mango powder, is one of the Indian fruity spices powder that is made from dried unripe green mangoes. Amchur powder is usually used when the mangoes are out of season, to add flavour and nutritional benefits of mangoes to the foods and drinks. It is soury yet sweet to taste. Tart pale beige to brownish in colour, it is used to add tanginess to the dishes and can be used as a substitute of lemon.
Health Benefits Of Amchur
Apart from adding flavour, colour and taste to the food, amchur powder comprises various health benefits. It contains many nutrients including vitamin A, E and C, and antioxidants, and is used in many preparing many Ayurvedic medicines. Amchur is also rich in iron and known to be quite beneficial for pregnant women. It improves immunity system of the body and also quite beneficial for your skin and hair. It can be a great substitute for your costly beauty products and medicines also. It is believed that amchur also helps in controlling your blood pressure as well as diabetes.
1. Improves Digestion
Amchur powder improves your digestion and helps to fight acidity. Mango contains powerful antioxidants, which ensures good bowel movement and helps combat constipation and flatulence. Consuming amchur powder on a regular basis, by adding it to your dishes, may help you in improving your digestive system.
Amchur powder improves your digestion and helps to fight acidity
2. Stimulates Detoxification
Mango helps your body in eliminating harmful toxins and detoxifies it, all thanks to the presence of vitamin A, C, D and B6. Hence, amchur is used in ayurvedic medicines to treat diarrhea, dysentery and urinary tract infections.
Mango helps your body in eliminating harmful toxins and detoxifies it
3. Improves Eyesight
Amchur powder contains essential elements like vitamin A and vitamin E, which are important for your eyes. Amchur supports proper functioning of your hormone and by consuming amchur regularly you can improve your eyesight. It also prevents eye related disease like cataract, too.
Amchur powder contains essential elements like vitamin A and vitamin E
4. Keeps Heart Healthy
Regular consumption of amchur powder may help in taking care of your heart. It may help to improve cardiovascular health. It is also used in ayurvedic medicines to keep your heart healthy and problem free.
Regular consumption of amchur powder may help in taking care of your heart.
5 .Treats And Prevents Scurvy
Scurvy is a medical condition that is caused due to deficiency of vitamin C in our body. A combination of amchur and jaggery is very effective in treating scurvy.
A combination of amchur and jaggery is very effective in treating scurvy
6. Weight Loss
Amchur powder is very effective in weight loss as it contains low carbohydrates. Moreover, amchur is packed antioxidant that helps in boosting your metabolism and helps you to stay in shape.
Amchur powder is very effective in weight loss
7. Removes Acne
Amchur powder helps in removing acne and can be used as a mild scrub for your skin. It makes your skin clean, clear and supple. It also has an exfoliating effect on your skin that helps you cure breakouts, blemishes and blackheads.
Amchur powder helps in removing acne and can be used as a mild scrub for your skin.
Amchur has many uses, when it comes to prepare dishes. It adds flavour to soups, chutneys, curries, dal, pickles, stir fried vegetables and fruit salad. The dried powder is directly added to these dishes like tomato chicken, fish tikka and stew. It is a spice that is even used in continental dishes like grilled citrus fish. But, that's not it. You may also use amchur in your smoothies and shakes to make them tasty and healthy.
Amchur powder is widely available in the local Indian markets, but you can also make amchur powder at your home. But make sure you keep it in an airtight container to increase its shelf life just like any other spices.