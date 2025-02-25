Street food lovers know the struggle - Aloo Chaat, Papdi Chaat, and Aloo Tikki Chaat all hit differently, but Dahi Bhalla has its own league. Soft, airy, and drenched in creamy curd, tangy chutney, and fresh pomegranate seeds, it is the ultimate chaat experience. From roadside vendors to high-end restaurants, Dahi Bhalla is a crowd-puller. Whether it is a wedding, dinner party, or festival, you will always find a plate of this iconic snack making the rounds. But let's be real-getting that perfectly soft texture at home is not easy. If your bhallas turn out dense or rubbery, do not worry. Here is a foolproof guide to making Dahi Bhalla that is soft, fluffy, and just like the ones from your favourite chaatwala.





Why Is Dahi Bhalla So Popular?

Dahi Bhalla is one of the most loved Indian chaat recipes because of its irresistible mix of textures and flavours. The contrast between crispy fried bhallas and the creamy, spiced curd makes it an all-time favourite. Plus, it is easy to customise with different chutneys, spices, and toppings.

Pro Tips For Perfect Dahi Bhalla

Soak The Lentils:





Mix a little moong dal with urad dal. This simple trick enhances the taste and texture of your bhallas.





Whip It Right:





Once the dal is ground, whisk the batter thoroughly. A well-beaten batter should feel light and airy.





No Water, No Problem:





Avoid adding water while grinding. A watery batter means bhallas that fall apart.





Fry Smart:





Heat the oil properly, then fry the bhallas on a medium flame until golden brown.





The Water Trick:





Before assembling, soak the bhallas in water to keep them soft and pillowy.

Ingredients You Need For Dahi Bhalla

To make Dahi Bhalla at home, you will need:





For Bhallas:





Urad dal, moong dal, salt, hing, raisins, chironji, and oil for frying





For Curd Mixture:





Thick curd, salt, black salt, sugar (optional)





For Garnishing:





Tamarind chutney, mint chutney, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, pomegranate seeds, sev, coriander leaves

Easy Dahi Bhalla Recipe

Soak And Grind:





Soak dhuli urad dal in water for 7-8 hours. Drain and grind it into a smooth paste.





Add Spices:





Mix in salt, chilli powder, chironji, raisins, and hing (dissolved in water).





Whisk Well:





Whip the mixture well until it turns light and fluffy.





Fry The Bhallas:





Using wet hands, drop small portions of batter into hot oil and fry until golden brown.





Prepare The Curd:





In a bowl, whisk curd with salt and black salt until smooth.





Soak The Bhallas:





Let them soak in water for two minutes, then squeeze out excess water and place them on a plate.





Assemble And Garnish:





Pour curd generously over the bhallas. Sprinkle black salt, cumin powder, and chilli powder. Garnish with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, pomegranate seeds, sev, and fresh coriander.

How To Serve Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla tastes best when served chilled. You can enjoy it as a standalone dish or as part of a chaat platter. It pairs well with pani puri, aloo tikki, and other street food delights.

How To Store Leftover Dahi Bhalla

Bhallas:





Store leftover bhallas in an airtight container in the fridge. Before serving, soak them in warm water to soften.





Curd Mixture:





Keep the spiced curd refrigerated in a separate bowl to maintain freshness.





Chutneys:





Tamarind and mint chutneys can be stored for up to a week in the fridge.





Want the full step-by-step recipe? Click here.