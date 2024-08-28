Who doesn't love soft, fluffy Dahi Bhalla? This classic street food, topped with yogurt, mint, and tamarind chutney, is a total crowd-pleaser. Traditionally, it's made with urad dal batter, which can be a bit of a hassle. You've got to soak, grind, and whip those lentils to perfection. But what if you're hit with a Dahi Bhalla craving and don't have hours to spare? Fret not! Here's how to whip up an amazing Dahi Bhalla using leftover bread slices. Yes, you read that right.





You can transform stale bread into a quick and tasty Dahi Bhalla in minutes. This shortcut version is quite simple - no need to fuss with frying or whipping lentils. Just grab some bread, and you're on your way to a delicious snack or side dish.





Wondering if bread-based Dahi Bhalla can taste as good as the traditional version? Absolutely! This recipe is both tasty and healthier because it skips the deep frying. With a dollop of curd, some chutneys, and a sprinkle of spices, it's every bit as delightful as the classic. Ready to make it? Let's dive into the recipe!

Leftover Bread Dahi Bhalla Recipe | How to Make Instant Leftover Bread Dahi Bhalla

Start by grabbing some slices of bread and trimming off the edges. Dip each slice in water briefly, then squeeze out the excess moisture. Place a few chopped cashews and raisins in the centre of each slice, fold the bread, and shape it into a round bhalla. Repeat with the remaining slices and arrange them on a plate.





Mix curd with powdered sugar until smooth, then pour it over your prepared bread bhallas. Top with green chutney, tamarind chutney, red chilli powder, roasted cumin, and chaat masala. Finish with a garnish of pomegranate seeds, sev, and fresh coriander.





And voila, your quick and easy Dahi Bhalla is ready to enjoy!





Feel free to experiment with this recipe. If you're a traditionalist, try adding a bit of paneer to the bread before shaping and give it a light fry. Click here for more tasty twists on this classic dish!









