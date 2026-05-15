Every summer, Indian grandmothers across the country do something that no wellness influencer has managed to improve upon. They take leftover rice, soak it in water overnight, and serve it cold the next morning with a little curd, raw onion, and green chilli. This is fermented rice, known as Panta Bhat in Bengal, Poita Bhat in Assam, Pakhala in Odisha, Pazhaya Sadam in Tamil Nadu, and Pazhamkanji in Kerala. For generations, it was considered humble peasant food. Today, nutritionists are calling it a probiotic powerhouse, and researchers are publishing papers that back up what our grandmothers always knew. Here is why fermented rice deserves every bit of the attention it is finally getting.





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What Actually Happens When Rice Ferments Overnight

The process is straightforward: soak cooked rice in water overnight at room temperature. By morning, a fascinating molecular transformation occurs. This natural fermentation boosts beneficial bacteria, enhances digestibility, and may increase certain nutrients, turning leftovers into a superfood. During the night, lactic acid fermentation takes place. Beneficial bacteria break down complex starches and anti-nutrients in the rice, altering its molecular structure. By morning, the rice is rich in live probiotics and essential minerals like iron, potassium, and calcium, which are otherwise inaccessible. The mild sourness indicates lactic acid bacteria at work, not spoilage. Unlike processed probiotic products, fermented rice is simple and rooted in traditional wisdom. Its power lies in the science of fermentation, a centuries-old method for improving nutrition and digestion.

The Nutritional Upgrade Is Real

Fermented rice offers intriguing benefits for those mindful of their diet. Unlike simply soaked rice, fermentation alters its nutritional profile significantly. Studies indicate that fermentation enhances iron bioavailability, reduces fat, boosts protein, and increases B complex vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and B12. It also supports potassium, calcium, magnesium, and selenium intake. Notably, fermentation aids in producing vitamins B12 and B6, crucial for vegetarians and vegans who often lack B12. Additionally, fermentation reduces anti-nutritional factors (ANFs) that hinder mineral absorption, allowing better nutrient utilisation. Dietician Ankita Chowdhury Nandi states: “With so many nutritional, health, and cosmetic benefits, fermented rice is a must-have. Eating fermented rice makes it easy to unlock its energy-boosting, nutrient-rich goodness without having to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.”

The Probiotic Story: What the Research Says

The gut health conversation is booming, with products like kombucha and kefir in the spotlight. Yet, fermented rice has been a staple for much longer. Rich in lactic acid bacteria, or Lactobacillus, it offers probiotic benefits similar to yoghurt, aiding digestion, gut health, and immunity. Studies show these probiotics can reduce bloating and digestive discomfort, and are used for peptic ulcers, abdominal pain, and constipation. Traditional Indian medicine has long prescribed fermented rice water for digestive issues. The fermentation process breaks down complex starches, making rice easier to digest and promoting a healthy gut, which boosts immunity and mood.





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Why It Works Especially Well in Summer

Fermented rice has always been a summer food in India, and there is solid reasoning behind that tradition beyond just taste preference.





Fermented rice is cooling, hydrating, light on the stomach, and helps the body adjust to heat. It also contains a lot of water, which keeps you well-hydrated for longer. This is one of the reasons farmers and labourers traditionally ate fermented rice before going out into the hot summer sun. It gives energy without making you feel too full or weighed down.





The lactic acid produced by the fermentation process helps reduce body heat. This is not just anecdotal wisdom. Lactic acid has a measurable cooling effect on the body's internal environment, which explains why a bowl of Panta Bhat on a 40-degree afternoon in Kolkata genuinely makes you feel cooler rather than just satisfied.





Fermented rice also supports enhanced immunity. The fermentation process fosters the growth of helpful bacteria such as Lactobacillus, which boosts immunological function. Antioxidants created during fermentation assist in combating free radicals and reducing oxidative stress in the body, allowing the body to fight infections more efficiently and recover faster.

Here Are Three Ways to Eat Fermented Rice

Recipe 1: Classic Panta Bhat (Bengali Style)

This is the most straightforward version and the one closest to what most people across eastern India eat every summer morning.





Ingredients: 1 cup leftover cooked rice, water to soak, salt to taste, 1 small onion (roughly chopped), 2 green chillies (slit), a drizzle of mustard oil, a small wedge of lemon, and 2 tablespoons of curd.





Method: Soak the cooked rice in enough water to fully submerge it. Leave it covered at room temperature overnight, ideally for 8 to 12 hours. By morning, the rice will have softened and taken on a mild, pleasant tang. Experts advise making fermented rice in a clay pot because of its inherent qualities that promote natural fermentation, and it also helps preserve the cooling properties and regulate the pH of the water. The next morning, drain excess water if needed but keep the rice slightly soupy. Add salt, top with raw onion, slit green chillies, and a generous drizzle of mustard oil. Squeeze lemon over it and serve with curd on the side. Eat it cold.

Recipe 2: Pazhaya Sadam with Mor (Tamil Style)

The Tamil version, known as Pazhaya Sadam, is typically eaten with buttermilk rather than curd, and often includes curry leaves and dried chillies for a more complex flavour.





Ingredients: 1 cup leftover cooked rice (preferably parboiled rice), water to soak, salt to taste, ½ cup thin buttermilk (mor), 4 to 5 fresh curry leaves, 1 dried red chilli, a pinch of asafoetida, half a teaspoon of oil, 1 small shallot (finely chopped), and a small piece of raw mango or mango pickle.





Method: Soak the rice in water overnight as before. The next morning, mash the fermented rice slightly so the grains break down a little. Add the buttermilk and salt and mix well until it reaches a porridge-like consistency. Heat oil in a small pan, add the dried red chilli, curry leaves, and asafoetida, and let them splutter for about 20 seconds. Pour this tempering over the rice. Top with the finely chopped shallot and serve with a piece of raw mango or a spoonful of mango pickle. The combination of the sour rice, creamy buttermilk, and sharp raw mango is particularly outstanding on a hot day.

Recipe 3: Pakhala Bhat with Saga Bhaja (Odia Style)

Odisha celebrates its fermented rice tradition so seriously that there is an annual occasion called Pakhala Dibas on 20th March dedicated to the dish. The Odia version is often served with saga bhaja, a simple stir-fried green.





Ingredients: 1 cup leftover cooked rice, water to soak, salt to taste, 2 tablespoons of curd, 1 teaspoon of roasted cumin powder, fresh curry leaves, and for the saga bhaja: a handful of spinach or mustard greens, 1 dried red chilli, and half a teaspoon of mustard oil.





Method: Soak the rice overnight and season the next morning with salt and curd. Add roasted cumin powder and a few curry leaves and mix well. For the saga bhaja, heat mustard oil in a small pan until it smokes lightly, add the dried red chilli, then toss in the greens and stir on high heat for 3 to 4 minutes with a pinch of salt. Serve the cold, tangy pakhala alongside the warm, slightly bitter greens. Some people add raw mustard oil or fresh curry leaves for extra flavour, and eating it with curd or buttermilk makes the meal a little tastier and a little more beneficial for gut health. The contrast between cold and warm, sour and bitter, is what makes this combination so satisfying.





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A Word on Who Should Be Careful

Fermented rice is genuinely good for most people, but it is worth noting that if you have diabetes, you should watch how much rice you eat, since rice affects blood sugar, and portion sizes should be monitored. People with digestive disorders or any medical condition should also talk to their doctor or nutritionist before using fermented rice often. Everything should be consumed in moderation.





For everyone else, it is one of the most accessible, affordable, and genuinely effective functional foods available.

The Superfood That Was Always Right There

The story of fermented rice highlights the nutritional wisdom embedded in traditional Indian food culture, long before science confirmed it. Unlike high-end supermarket health foods, fermented rice is a common comfort in Indian homes, now recognised as a superfood. In a country with harsh summers, stress, processed food, and high living costs, fermented rice offers gut health benefits for free. It sits quietly in a clay pot, providing essential wellness. The science and tradition are established; all that's needed is to soak the rice tonight.