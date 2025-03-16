Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released its latest list of the 'Top 100 Breads in the World'. India's Butter garlic naan secured the top spot in the list, followed by another Indian flatbread - Amritsari kulcha. The third spot is bagged by Carsamba pidesi from Turkiye, followed by Roti canai from Malaysia and Pan de bono from Colombia.





Here are more details about the top 5 best breads in the world:

This traditional Indian flatbread served with rich curries is made with flour and baked in a hot tandoor oven. The naan is then brushed with butter or ghee, and topped with minced garlic.

Coming from the North Indian city of Amritsari, Amritsari kulcha is a flatbread stuffed with potatoes, onions, cottage cheese, and spices.

3. Carsamba Pidesi

This is a Turkish savoury pie and has a soft texture. It is made with a dough leavened with sourdough and with a filling consisting of minced beef and onions.

4. Roti Canai

Roti canai is a traditional pan-fried flatbread. The dough for roti canai is repeatedly folded, so the final product has a layered texture, a soft interior, and a crispy outer layer.

5. Pan De Bono

Pan de bono is a traditional bread shaped into bagels or balls. It is usually served warm with a cup of hot chocolate on the side.







Along with Butter garlic naan and Amritsari kulcha, a total of 13 Indian breads made it to the list. This includes:

Rank 6: Parotta (traditional Southern Indian flatbread)

Rank 8: Naan (flatbread with a chewy texture)

Rank 18: Paratha (flatbread made of wheat flour and stuffed with boiled potatoes, cauliflower etc)

Rank 26: Bhatura (deep-fried, leavened bread with a light, fluffy texture)

Rank 28: Aloo naan (naan stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices)

Rank 35: Roti (flat and unleavened bread made with whole-wheat flour)

Rank 71: Aloo paratha(whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a spicy potato mixture)

Rank 75: Laccha paratha (multi-layered paratha with flaky and layered texture)

Rank 78: Cheese/paneer naan (naan stuffed with freshly grated paneer)

Rank 84: Rumali roti (extremely thin flatbread made with white and wheat flour)

Rank 99: Puri (deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour)

Which is your favourite type of bread in the world? Share in the comments section below.