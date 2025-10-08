You know what's comfort food at its finest? South Indian cuisine, hands down! And it's not just the dishes that are amazing, but also the spice blends and condiments that add so much flavour to everything. Podi, for example, has taken over the food scene with its bold flavour and texture, bringing a delicious punch to everything it touches. But have you ever tried teaming it up with chicken? We recently came across a game-changing recipe that does just that. Meet Podi Chicken Fry, a spicy, nutty and crunchy snack that's sure to become your new obsession. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @bhukkadintown, and trust us, you need to try it ASAP.





Also Read: 7 Irresistible Chicken Snacks Recipes To Light Up Your Diwali Party

What Is Podi?

Podi, also known as gunpowder, is a traditional South Indian spice blend made with roasted lentils, chillies and spices. It's used as a condiment or seasoning to add flavour and heat to dishes. Podi is a staple in many South Indian households.

What Makes Podi Chicken Fry A Must-Try?

Podi chicken fry is a must-try because it combines bold South Indian spices with juicy chicken. The podi adds a unique texture and aroma that elevates the dish. It's a simple yet flavourful recipe perfect for any occasion. Plus, it's ready in just under 20 minutes.

Can You Customise Podi Chicken Fry?

Yes, you can customise podi chicken fry to suit your taste. Adjust the spice level, add veggies like bell peppers or onions and experiment with different masalas. Don't hesitate to get creative and make it your own signature dish!

Is Podi Chicken Fry Healthy?

Podi chicken fry can be healthy if made with lean chicken and minimal oil. The spices and herbs have health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties. So, tweak the ingredients and cooking method to make it even healthier, and serve it up with some brown rice or whole grains for a super nutritious meal.

How To Make Podi Chicken Fry | Podi Chicken Recipe

Heat ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds, dried red chillies, curry leaves, green chillies and chopped garlic.

Throw in chana dal and peanuts, and fry until they're golden and crunchy. Set them aside for later.

Now, add chicken to the pan, season with salt and sear until it's golden.

Sprinkle in that delicious podi and toss everything together with a splash of water.

Add some onions to the mix, sauteing them just lightly so they retain their bite.

Add back the fried chana dal and peanut mixture, and toss everything together until it's well combined.

Finish with a sprinkle of fresh coriander and serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Tips For Making Perfect Podi Chicken Fry:

1. Use high-quality podi

The podi is the star of the dish, so use a good-quality, freshly made podi for the best authentic flavour and aroma. This will elevate the overall taste and texture of your podi chicken fry.

2. Don't overcook the chicken

Sear the chicken until it's golden, but make sure it's still juicy and tender. Overcooking can make it dry and tough. Keep an eye on the cooking time to achieve perfect doneness.





Also Read: 5 Of The Best Tandoori Chicken Snacks For Weight Loss That You Can Get Delivered

3. Balance the flavours

Adjust the amount of chillies, garlic, and salt to suit your taste, and don't forget to add a squeeze of fresh lime juice at the end for an extra burst of flavour! This will add a bright and refreshing note to the dish.

Are you going to try making this podi chicken fry at home? Let us know in the comments section below!