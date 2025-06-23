When you are on a weight loss diet, cutting out deep-fried and sugar-laden foods is a must. But not all flavourful foods are off-limits, especially those cooked in a tandoor. Tandoori chicken is one such dish that is both delicious and relatively healthy. And while making it at home can be a bit of a task, the good news is that you can easily order it online. Even better, it is not just limited to classic tandoori chicken. There are several tandoori-style snacks you can enjoy guilt-free, delivered hot and fresh to your doorstep.

Here Are 5 Tandoori Chicken Snacks You Can Enjoy On A Weight Loss Diet:

1. Tandoori Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are an all-time favourite, and this tandoori version will make you fall in love with them even more. To make them, the chicken wings are first coated with a spicy yoghurt-based marinade, then cooked in a tandoor. The slightly charred flavour it gives is simply to die for. Squeeze some lemon juice on them and enjoy!

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Afghani Tandoori Chicken

If you wish to experiment, go ahead and order Afghani Tandoori Chicken. Unlike regular tandoori chicken, this one is creamier in texture and has a richer flavour profile. Not only that, but it also has a nutty taste to it. While you can enjoy it on a weight loss diet, remember to practice portion control, as the calories can quickly add up.

3. Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

Another tandoori chicken that deserves your attention is the Tandoori Chicken Sandwich. This sandwich features tandoori-marinated chicken sandwiched between toasted bread slices. The result is a lip-smacking snack that will leave you yearning from the first bite. So, what are you waiting for? Order it online and make your weight loss diet more fun.

4. Tandoori Chicken Roll

A tandoori chicken roll is another great option you can enjoy on your weight loss diet. Featuring marinated grilled chicken wrapped in flatbread, this roll defines indulgence in the truest sense. You can savour it as is or even pair it with spicy pudina chutney or pickled onions. It's great for times when you wish to treat yourself to something flavourful and exciting.

5. Tandoori Chicken Salad

Think salads are bland and boring? This Tandoori Chicken Salad will surely change your mind. The combination of juicy tandoori chicken pieces with crispy greens works like magic. It's high in fibre and protein, making it ideal to enjoy on a weight loss diet. The addition of plenty of spices in the salad gives it a tantalising flavour.

Photo Credit: iStock

These tandoori chicken options are super delicious and just a few taps away on your favourite online food delivery application. Don't wait - order soon and enjoy!

