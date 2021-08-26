When it comes to Indian street food, there is no end to what we can have. From the delicious and spicy tikkis, mouth-watering gol gappas and of course the crispy bhel, all these things have our hearts set on them. But one of the streets food that has widely become popular in the past few years are the rolls. The crispy paratha, which has all kinds of different stuffings, makes us feel full in no time. With a variety of options to choose from, a roll is super simple to make. So if you are also looking to indulge in its goodness, then today, we bring you a recipe of soya chaap roll!





The chewy and crispy soya chaap can be found in any restaurant or with any street vendor. The dish has risen to popularity and comes in all the mouth-watering flavours that you can think of. But to give your regular soya chaap a delicious twist, let's make a soya chaap roll that will fill your hunger in no time.

Here Is The Recipe Of Soya Chaap Roll | Soya Chaap Roll Recipe

First, take a stick of soya chaap and cut it into small pieces-Fry these in a pan. Once done, add them to a bowl and marinate with curd and masalas of your choice. Keep aside for at least half an hour.





Till then, mix maida and wheat and form a dough. Roll the dough out and bake it on a pan till light golden brown.

After marination, fry the soya pieces in a pan till completely cooked. Now take the prepared paratha and add the soya chaap to it. Top it with green chutney, spicy red chutney, onions and chaat masala. Cover this in a shape of a roll and enjoy!





For the full recipe of soya chaap roll, click here.





Make this delicious and fun recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.