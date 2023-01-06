Who wouldn't like a hot cup of tea along with some crunchy snacks in the evening? We're always on the lookout for tasty and interesting snacking options, and that's exactly what we'll be sharing with you today. If you're tired of eating the same fried snacks you've been eating, try one of India's most loved tea-time snacks. It is called Masaledar aloo chips. If you enjoy street food, you've probably come across small stores that offer crispy namkeen, spicy aloo chips, and various other snacks. This round, spicy, and crunchy treat goes well with your evening tea or coffee. It's packed with spices and flavours. What's the best part? You can even store them in an airtight container and enjoy their delicious flavour whenever you want!





To make this snack, you need just a handful of ingredients. The two main ones are potato and oil. Slice the potatoes into your preferred thickness and deep fry. You can also air-fry them if you are watching your caloric intake. Since potatoes are high in carbohydrates, it is best to consume them in moderation. Let's get started with the recipe now. Take a look below.

Street-Style Spicy Aloo Chips Recipe: How To Make Street-Style Spicy Aloo Chips

First, wash and boil the potatoes. After that, slice the potatoes so that the slices fall directly into the bowl of salted water. P.S. This is done to keep the chips from browning.

Now, boil water in a pan on a high flame. Add salt and mix well. In batches, add the potato slices. Cover for 4-5 minutes, or until they are halfway cooked. Repeat with the remaining potato slices.

Sieve the potato slices and spread them on a clean muslin cloth. You can also sun dry them for 7-8 hours if you have the time.

Deep fry them once they've completely dried out! In a small bowl, combine red chilli powder, black salt, and a bit of chaat masala. Mix well and sprinkle it on the potato chips.

Store them and enjoy them with your tea whenever you want! For the complete recipe of spicy aloo chips, click here.





Try this easy-peasy recipe and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.



