Talking about Indian desserts, one dish that will top the list would certainly be one of the most beloved 'Gulab Jamun'. Soft, fluffy and syrupy, this brown-coloured, deep fried sweet is the centre of attraction in every festival and occasion in India. Owing to its popularity, this quintessential dessert also has several variations to it; for instance, Kala Jamun, Ledikeni, Pantua and more. However, all these recipes are made with the involvement of maida (refined flour). Here we bring you one unique recipe for making gulab jamun. This recipe is made with suji (Semolina) instead of maida. Unlike the traditional way of making gulab jamun, this recipe does not require mawa or milk khoya.





If you love digging into the sugary goodness, you are sure to love this innovative recipe. Besides being delicious, this recipe is also very easy and quick to make. So, whenever you are in a mood for something sweet and quick, get a pack of semolina and start cooking. Wondering how to make it at home? Read on.





Suji Gulab Jamun Recipe: How To Make Suji Gulab Jamun:

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is heat a pan, add sugar along with water and wait for it to dissolve. Keep stirring until a consistent paste. Now, take another pan, add in ghee and roast semolina on low-medium flame. Wait until it turns aromatic and its colour changes.

Now, add sugar and boiled milk (it should be hot) followed by cardamom powder, keep stirring on low flame. Once done, cool the mixture and transfer it to a bowl.





We've all been at that point when a sudden craving for something sweet takes over, try out this easy-peasy recipe to satiate that craving next time and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.



