Fusion Dessert: Turn Gulab Jamun Into A Delightful No-Fry Cake With This Recipe Video

This gulab jamun cake is easy to make at home.

Highlights If you love gulab jamun, you'll love this cake too.

This gulab jamun cake is served with the same gulab jamun syrup.

Watch the recipe video to make this baked, not fried gulab jamun cake.

There are two kinds of dessert lovers; one kind stays loyal to traditional Indian sweets and the other kind is partial towards non-traditional desserts. But, there are some people who like their gulab jamun and cake equally, and are constantly faced with the dilemma of choosing one out of them. If you also get confused whether you should have mithai or cake, you can finally dust off the dust-up between your two favourite desserts. Simply, combine the two into one heavenly sweet treat. Is it really possible? Watch this recipe video of gulab jamun cake to find out.





Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger, posted this recipe on her YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen' and we had to share it with you all. Usually, gulab jamun is fried, but this recipe bakes the gulab jamun. Make gulab jamun batter just like you make cake mix. To bring in the core elements of gulab jamun, add cardamom powder along with other ingredients for the cake batter. Bake it till is done with a bright brown colour that matches the colour of gulab jamun.





Gulab jamun is incomplete if it is not dunked in luscious sugar syrup. Make the syrup separately with sugar, water, lemon juice, cardamom, and saffron. Poke holes in the cake with the help of a fork and pour the syrup all over the cake while it is still warm. Let it rest for 10 minutes; the cake will absorb the syrup. The gulab jamun cake will keep good for a couple of weeks. This homemade gulab jamun cake is garnished with a layer of chocolate ganache and sliced nuts. But, you can choose to decorate it the way you like.

Watch recipe video of gulab jamun cake:

(Also Read: 5 Sensational Fusion Dessert Recipes Yo Should Try)













