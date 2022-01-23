The humble roti is a staple food in the Indian subcontinent, cooked at least once a day in every household. It is usually paired with a host of other add-ons like vegetables, dals, curd and chutneys. But what makes the roti stand out? It's most loved when it is hot and puffed and rounded, commonly called phulka. Often the roti does not turn out the way we want it to. Uma Raghuraman, a food blogger, has uploaded a video tutorial on her Instagram account that shows exactly how you can make the phulka.





Her recipe has 8 steps. It's not rocket science but attention to details is always a prerequisite to improve on anything. The steps are:





1.Measure flour (atta) and water (room temperature) with the same cup. If you are taking 2 cups of atta, then take 3/4 of a cup of water.





2.Do not add all the water in a single pour to make the dough. Add water gradually as per requirement.





3.Add a table spoon of ghee or oil while kneading. This will make the dough suitable for a soft and tasty roti.





4.Set aside the dough for at least 10-15 minutes.





5.Use a steady rolling board and thin belan. Finding the right one may require you to go through multiple trial and errors.





6.Beginners should start with making small-sized rotis. When you are adept to it, go for the bigger ones.

7.Do not press too hard while rolling out the dough. Doing so will prevent the roti from puffing up.





8.Now, is the time for some actual action. Heat the tava and put the rolled out roti on it. Once bubbles start to appear on its top, flip and directly show it over the flame or the roti wire roaster. When doing so, keep the flame high. The roti will puff up beautifully.





If you prefer an even softer roti, grease it with ghee and then flip it on the tava to cook on both sides.





“These are some of the simple tips to make soft rotis and I thought I will share them so that it might help the new learners,” said Mrs. Raghuraman, who goes by the username “masterchefmom” on her Instagram account.





Check the video here:

Roti is usually made with whole wheat flour. It is known by various names – such as roti, phulka, chapati, rotli – and may have little variations in the cooking process. Will you be giving these tips a try soo? Let us know in the comments below.