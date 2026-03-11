A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Bengaluru, due to the ongoing Iran-Israel War, has prompted several restaurants to make temporary adjustments to their menus over the past few days. With distributors unable to meet usual demand and fuel‑heavy cooking becoming difficult, many establishments have cut back on items that require sustained heat. According to Moneycontrol, some restaurants have stopped serving dishes like vada and masala dosa and have switched to simpler, quicker options to keep operations running. Owners say the changes are precautionary and aimed at continuing service until supply improves.





Restaurants Reduce The Preparation Of Fuel‑Heavy Dishes

Commercial LPG cylinders are central to South Indian cooking, especially dishes that need consistent high heat. At some popular restaurants, dosa tawas that normally run uninterrupted are now being switched off for part of the day to conserve fuel. This has prompted a temporary shift to quicker meals such as sandwiches and bread‑based dishes. One Bengaluru staff member told Moneycontrol, “Today we didn't serve vada. We are planning to remove masala dosa from the menu. Instead, we will rely more on bread items like sandwiches and tandoor dishes.”

Restaurants that normally require four to five cylinders a day say their distributors are unable to provide even a fraction of that. Some kitchens have moved to charcoal, firewood and electric stoves as stopgap methods. These alternatives do not replicate the precision and speed of LPG-based cooking, but owners say they help them remain open without compromising safety or escalating costs dramatically.

Why LPG Supply Has Tightened

According to reports, the disruption began when Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) asked distributors to prioritise hospitals and educational institutions for commercial LPG supply. This followed delays in shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran-Israel War. India relies heavily on imported LPG, and Bengaluru - where most restaurants depend solely on commercial cylinders - has begun feeling the ripple effects. Restaurant owners emphasise that the situation needs calm handling. Most say this is an operational inconvenience rather than an emergency, and the hope is that supplies will stabilise once distribution patterns are adjusted.

Restaurants Look For Practical Alternatives

Instead of issuing alerts or considering shutdowns, several Bengaluru restaurants have chosen to reorganise their kitchens. Staff in some mid‑range hotels have been seen shifting plywood sheets to create makeshift cooking surfaces for charcoal burners, while others are spacing out their cooking timings so that cylinders last longer during peak hours.





In many neighbourhoods, small restaurants have temporarily reduced items such as vada, poori and masala dosa - dishes that require prolonged heating. Lighter snacks and quick‑cook tandoor options have become more prominent. Owners say these decisions help them avoid disappointing customers with sudden cancellations while keeping their teams steadily employed.





Bengaluru hotel groups have also expressed that they intend to “stay open till the last cylinder is exhausted,” while urging authorities to ensure smoother allocation of commercial LPG in the coming days. Though the situation is challenging, most restaurants are choosing adaptation over closure and expect menus to return to normal once supply returns to routine levels.