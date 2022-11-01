South Indian cuisine has definitely found a niche in our everyday diet. Dosa or idli, appam or parotta - the vast cuisine has so many delectable dishes to offer. Uttapam is another popular south Indian delicacy that is consumed mostly as a breakfast dish throughout India. Besides breakfast, you can eat it for lunch and dinner as well. Pair it with sambar and some chutneys and you are good to go. This dish is not only light and quick to prepare, but it is also delicious and filling. If you love uttapam as much as we do, here we bring a fusion recipe that is sure to impress your taste buds. Giving a North Indian twist to South Indian delicacy, Celebrity Chef Sanjeev has shared a unique Uttapam chaat recipe on his Instagram Page.





If you have some leftover uttapam at home, you can utilize them in making this recipe. If you do not have leftover uttapam, you need to prepare the batter first. For this recipe, all you need is some dosa/uttapam batter, oil, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev and some chopped onion. That's all you need to prepare this treat at home. Be it an impromptu guest gathering or simply when you want to have something interesting with tea, this recipe is a must try.

Uttapam Chaat Recipe: How To Make Uttapam Chaat

To begin with, prepare batter for uttapam. Set it aside for 15 minutes. For the batter, click here. Once done, take a ladleful of batter and make mini pancakes (or uttapams). Cook until crisp from both sides.





Now, add masaledar potato stuffing on top of all the uttapams. Add mint chutney and tamarind chutney on top of it. Sprinkle some sev and masala.





For the complete step-by-step detailed recipe, watch the video below.











Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you guys liked it in the comments below. Happy Snacking! For more such interesting recipes, stay tuned!









