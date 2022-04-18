Imagine this: it's 4 pm, and now you can finally take a break from the hectic day. After completing all the house chores, making food and almost finishing the office work too, you can sit back and relax. And honestly, what could be a better way to relax than having some chai? A cup of kadak chai instantly lifts up our mood and makes us feel refreshed. But I think that no matter how great a cup of chai is, it always feels incomplete without some crisp snacks. You can have something as simple as biscuits or namkeen or even samosas and kachoris; any treat with chai feels amazing. However, if you don't want to create a big mess in the kitchen yet have something flavourful, these veg cutlet recipes should be on your list!





This cutlet recipe is super simple to make. You can either cut fresh veggies to make it or even make use of leftover veggies from your fridge. Then all you need to do is, mix them with potatoes and masala and make yummy cutlets! Once you make this recipe, you can pair it with a minty dip or spicy chutney. If you wish to, you can also add some cheese to these cutlets for a kick in the flavour! Check out the full recipe below.

Veg Cutlet Recipe: Here's How To Make Veg Cutlet

Take some oil and heat it up. Add the beans, gourd, cauliflower and carrots and stir over high heat to dry off the excess moisture. Add the coriander, amchoor, salt and chillies, turn around a few times and shut off the heat. When cool, mix in the potato. Form into round or oval cutlets. Dust the cutlets with refined flour, then dip them into the beaten egg. Now coat with the crumbs. Repeat by dipping the crumbed cutlets into the egg and crumbs once more. Deep-fry the cutlets till golden and serve!











For the full recipe of veg cutlets, click here.











Try out these yummy and crisp delights! Let us know in the comments below how you liked them.