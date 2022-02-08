If you are new to cooking or have been cooking for a while, then you know how much time it takes to master any dish. Each recipe has a different blend of ingredients, a different way of cooking and sometimes even various textures that we have to achieve while cooking. But, as we keep trying and experimenting, we become more comfortable with the process. However, certain things still annoy us at times. Take, for instance, our food sticking to the pan. We know that it will be a struggle to take the dish out whenever that happens. And as we try to scratch it away from the pan, half of our dish breaks or gets burnt. This sticking of the food to the pans could be because of several reasons. So, if this struggle seems relatable to you, fret not! Here we bring you five tips and tricks to prevent your food from sticking to the pan.





Here Are 5 Tips That Could Help To Prevent Food From Sticking On The Pan

1. Water

Simply pour a few drops of water into a stainless-steel pan over high heat to prevent food from sticking to it. The temperature is correct if the drops crackle and slide onto the pan. Next, reduce the heat to a low setting and pour your food into the pan. However, if the drops dissolve, the pan is not hot enough.

2. Keep Stirring

This trick is simple and effective. Here using a wooden spoon rather than a metal one is essential. Stirring with a metal spoon in a metal or non-stick pot causes the bottom surface to erode even more. So, stir with a wooden spoon at regular intervals to prevent the food from sinking to the bottom.

3. Preheat Pan And Oil

Both the pan and the oil must be preheated to prevent food from sticking to the bottom. Preheat the pan first, then add the oil and heat thoroughly. Food will cook properly in an adequately heated and greased pan without sticking to the surface.





4. Make The Surface Moist

When the surface is moist enough, the food will not stick. For this, you would need to heat a pan and grease it. Then close the gas and pour cold water on the pan. Grease it again and pour the batter, oil it a bit and cook!

5. Cook On Low Heat

Food does not stick to stainless steel when cooked on low heat. Stainless steel, in fact, is an excellent heat conductor. As a result, using the highest temperatures on your stove is unnecessary, as you risk burning your food.





Try out these easy tricks next time you are cooking! Let us know which one worked for you!