How To Store Fresh Coriander? 3 Expert Tips To Remember

Who doesn't love a complementary bunch of fresh coriander with green chillies in packets full of vegetables at the sabzi-mandi? Well, we all do. We love how coriander, or dhania, enhances the flavour of any delicacy; be it curries, rice or snacks. However, to keep these herbs fresh for longer is one tough task, which generally results in a rotten bunch that's tossed into the dustbin. But if you know the right way to preserve this flavourful and super-healthy herb, it may stay fresh for more than a week. If you are still looking for some ways to give coriander a longer shelf-life, then we have your back. We suggest some amazingly simple and doable ways to store fresh coriander for longer.
Soak In The Water Method
Trim the ends of the coriander leaves and wash them thoroughly.
Dry the clean leaves using paper towel.
Now, fill a quarter of a sturdy glass jar with cool water. Arrange the coriander leaves inside the glass, making sure all the stem ends are submerged. Leaves should remain above the surface of water. See to it that if the leaves are touching water surface, you can discard some of it.
Take a zip-lock bag and place it on the top of the glass jar. Let the opening of the bag remain loose and keep the jar along with the cover in the refrigerator.
You will need to change the water after every few days.
Using this method, coriander can remain fresh up to two weeks.
