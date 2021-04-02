Fast food chains often keep innovating new and creative dishes for their loyal customers. However, not all these curious innovations are welcomed by the customers. Subway piqued the curiousity of internet users for a new item on its menu. The sandwich chain launched a strange flavour of its much-loved large cookies. Subway Australia and New Zealand took to Instagram to reveal a new 'Coriander' flavoured cookie. Take a look at the bizarre image of the new item that they shared and puzzled the internet.

The cookie was topped with coriander leaves on top, and the herb was also put in the cookie batter. "The king of all cookies has just landed! Meet our NEW Subway Coriander cookie. Hurry, it's here for a good time not a long time," wrote the official handle of Subway Australia in the caption of the post. The strange Coriander-flavoured dessert did not go down well with Instagram users, who instantly reacted to the post with surprised emojis and funny comments.

The image was widely shared on social media, and soon made its way to Twitter as well. Users on the micro-blogging platform shared their thoughts about the eccentric cookie. Several people said they would try this flavour. Some also pointed out that it may be an April Fool's prank, considering that the cookie was introduced on 1st April, 2021.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

While many are speculating that it was an April Fool's prank, the fast food giant is yet to issue a clarification about the same. Do you think the Coriander cookie was intended as a prank? Share your thoughts in the comments.