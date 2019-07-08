Indian Cooking Hacks: Use This 3-Ingredient Homemade Ginger-Garlic Paste To Make Curries Flavourful

Make ginger-garlic paste in the comforts of your kitchen using just three basic ingredients.

From rice dishes like pulao and biryani to curries and flatbreads like parathas and kulchas, two kitchen ingredients that are used extensively in a whole range of Indian delicacies are garlic and ginger. Both garlic and ginger are quintessential flavour-enhancers that are also added to dishes to up their nutritional quotient. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, “Ginger is a pungent root that is known for its ability to settle upset stomachs and alleviate nausea and can ease the symptoms of colds and flu, headaches, and menstrual pains.”





On the other hand, “Garlic is universally recognised for its health-promoting benefits; aiding the circulatory and digestive systems, boosting the immune system, lowering blood pressure, and fighting heart diseases. It even helps to eliminate toxins," notes the book 'Healing Foods'. Both ginger and garlic are used in the form of a paste in different delicacies. While the ginger-garlic paste is readily available in grocery stores, they might contain a few harmful additives. To avoid consuming them, you can always make a ginger-garlic paste in the comforts of your kitchen using just three basic ingredients.

Garlic may help in naturally lowering cholesterol





The best part about homemade ginger-garlic paste is that it stays fresh for good three-four weeks. So, you can always stock up the paste and it will save a lot of your time and efforts. Just sauté the paste in some hot oil before using it to cook your main meal.











How To Make 3-Ingredient Ginger-Garlic Paste At Home:







Ingredients:











1. Ginger – 200 grams





2. Garlic – 200 grams





3. Cooking Oil – 2 tablespoons











Method:











1. To begin with, peel the garlic cloves and ginger roots. Wash them thoroughly under running water.





2. Chop the ginger in medium-sized bits and add it in a grinder along with peeled and washed garlic cloves, and oil.





3. Grind the ingredients till a smooth paste-like consistency is attained.





4. Once this is done, transfer the paste in an air-tight jar and close the lid tightly.











Note: Once the paste is ready, store it an air-tight container in the refrigerator and use it as and when required. The paste will stay fresh for the next three-four weeks.





Now that we have shared with you an easy and quick recipe of ginger-garlic paste, make it and add it to your dishes to take their flavour game a notch higher. Let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.





