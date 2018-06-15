How To Store Tomatoes The Right Way To Increase Their Shelf Life

Sarika Rana | Updated: June 15, 2018 17:46 IST
Here are some ingenious ways to store tomatoes for a longer lifespan:
Freeze the Tomatoes
Blanch the Tomatoes
Remove the Stems
Nobody likes saggy and soft tomatoes; what's causing it is the stem that is attached to these fruits, from which most of the juices escape and evaporate from, often leaving them saggy and black. Remove any large pieces of stem and then store your tomatoes stem-side down on a flat surface, as this will help limit moisture-loss and keep them juicier for a few more days.
Make Tomato Puree
The simplest way to store tomatoes for the longest time is to make puree out of them. Here's what you need to do:
Note: To make the most of these tomatoes, whether stored in the refrigerator or freezer, make sure you bring them to room temperature and then cook them to get the freshest flavour.
Now that you have some amazing tips to store your batch of tomatoes the right way, you can keep them fresh for a longer time and enjoy their juicy and tangy flavour.