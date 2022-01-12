The internet is a melting pot of all things fun. From celebrities constantly updating us on their next move to mesmerising and beautiful videos from around the world, the digital space is one fun place to be in. And if you are regular on the internet, you known that pranks and funny videos are a hit amongst viewers worldwide. Be it a baby or an adult on the other side of the pranks; these videos always manage to crack us up. One similar video has recently gone viral and it has to do with an innocent prank and some delicious ice cream.





The Instagram page @piyushyaminiofficial is run by digital content creators Piyush and Yamini and documents their journey as bloggers and new parents. In a recent video uploaded by the page, we can see the husband pranking the wife to get a bite of her ice cream and it has left us in splits. The husband tries to record a video where he is teaching a new trend to the wife, but instead he tricks her to bring the ice cream close to him so he can take a bite out of his wife's ice cream stick. The wife immediately understands and tries pushing him away from the ice cream but he has already eaten almost the entire ice cream by then. Look at the video here:











(Also read: Viral Video: Bride Enjoying Desi Chinese Snacks On Wedding Day Is Too Relatable)





The hilarious video has garnered over 3 million views, 194k likes and 321 comments in a short span of time. Majority of the comments seem to be as amused as us by this special ice cream eating technique. One viewer commented "Hahahahahah that's so wowwwww" and the other commented "Cute couple" and "God! He took such a big bite!".





The caption on the video read "Sardiyon me Ice Cream ka mazza hi alag hai" (Ice cream feels much more delicious in winters). Many were inspired by this idea and commented how they would love to try this prank on friends and family. One of the comments left on the video read "We should do this" and the other read "Great idea" and "I will do this always".





Do you love ice cream in winters? Let us know if you love ice cream enough to try this prank on someone, in the comments below.