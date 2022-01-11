The love for desi Chinese food is above and beyond any other. We Indians have innovated this unique version of Chinese food that brings together some of our favourite flavours - umami, sweet and spice. Whether it's a drool-worthy Manchurian or some fiery Chilli Chicken, there are so many 'Chin-jabi' food items that we enjoy. Desi Chinese snacks, specifically, hold a special place in every Indian foodie's heart. A recent viral video is a perfect testimony to how popular these lip-smacking treats are. A bride was seen enjoying some delicious Desi Chinese snacks on her wedding day, and the video has struck a chord with millions across the internet. Take a look:

The video of the bride enjoying desi Chinese snacks was shared on Instagram Reels by the food blogger duo Sakshi and Deepak, who go by the handle @the_streetfood_center. Since the time it was posted, it has raked in 1.7 million views and 54.3k likes.





In the short clip, we see the bride, food blogger Sakshi Joshi, dressed in beautiful bridal attire. Her bridal couture, however, was no deterrent to her foodie cravings. A number of desi Chinese snacks were placed before her in the clip. We see her digging into a plate full of crispy chilli potatoes with a toothpick, followed by a spicy Chilli Paneer. She seemed to be enjoying every bite. "Sorry I am foodie bahu and my in-laws love it," she wrote in the caption.





Honey chilli potatoes are one of the most-loved desi Chinese snacks.

Internet users loved the sweet and relatable video clip of the bride enjoying chilli potatoes and chilli paneer. Thousands of comments poured in for the video, which became a hit and went viral.





This is not the only foodie bride we have seen in the recent past. Recently, another bride was also spotted enjoying some delectable Pani Puri on her big day. Click here to read more about it.





What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments.