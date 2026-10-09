I am an Italian food lover, and so is my family. So, it will come as no surprise that La Piazza at Hyatt Regency Delhi is one of my favourite places to enjoy Italian food. Last month, when I heard that the restaurant was bringing the flavours of Southern Italy to Delhi with its Amalfi Coast Seafood Festival, I knew I had to visit.





Inspired by the coastal cuisine of Italy's Amalfi Coast, the special a-la-carte menu celebrates fresh seafood, fragrant herbs, ripe tomatoes and the region's much-loved lemons. With dishes featuring scallops, calamari, prawns and seabass, there was plenty to look forward to.





One of the first things I look forward to at La Piazza is its in-house bread, served with a delicious dip. It is the kind of thing you could happily keep eating, but I had to exercise some restraint this time. With a special menu waiting to be sampled, I wanted to save room for the main event.

I began with the Burrata Salad, and it was love at first bite. A lovely combination of fresh greens, olives, blueberries and creamy burrata, the salad struck just the right balance of flavours and textures. The freshness of the ingredients stood out, while the burrata added a rich, creamy touch. It was so good that I finished the bowl in no time.

Next came the Risotto Al Basilico E Astice, a lobster and basil risotto that was among the highlights of my meal. It is not a combination you come across everywhere, which made me all the more curious to try it. The dish lived up to expectations. The basil lent a fragrant, fresh flavour to the risotto, while the lobster made it feel indulgent without overpowering the other ingredients. The presentation was equally impressive, making it a dish I would happily return for.

I also tried the Cotoletta Di Branzino, a seabass preparation served with lemon butter sauce and a side of vegetables. The fish was enjoyable, and the citrus notes added a pleasant freshness to the dish. However, the burrata salad and lobster risotto remained my personal favourites.

Dessert brought a taste of the Amalfi Coast in the form of Delizia al Limone. Inspired by the region's famous lemons, this dessert was a refreshing end to the meal. I liked that it was not overly sweet. The gentle citrus notes gave it a lightness that made it easy to enjoy even after a seafood-heavy meal.

What stood out throughout the experience was the freshness of the ingredients and the way the flavours came through. The seafood preparations, especially, captured the spirit of Mediterranean coastal cooking, where good ingredients and thoughtful preparation do most of the work.





For someone who loves Italian food, La Piazza has always been a dependable choice, and the Amalfi Coast Seafood Festival gave me another reason to return. I even loved the simple white sauce pasta that the restaurant prepared for my child on request.





If you enjoy authentic Italian flavours and want to sample something beyond the usual pasta and pizza, this La Piazza is where you should head. As for me, I left with two clear favourites: a renewed fondness for La Piazza and the hope that its next food festival comes around soon.