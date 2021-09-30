Hyderabad is not only famous for its biryani. This wonderful city has its rich cuisine that offers lip-smacking dishes that are to die for! Hyderabadi cuisine is a flavourful amalgamation of Mughal, Persian and Turkish along with cultural influences of native Telegu and Marathwada. With so many inspirations, this cuisine offers a vibrant flavour of dishes that are bound to win a foodie's heart. From kebabs, haleem to salan; the list of Hyderabadi dishes can go on and on. We have brought to you one Hyderabadi dish that we highly recommend you should try, Hyderabadi keema!





There is a certain joy in having keema that mutton lovers can not describe! This Hyderabadi mutton keema recipe accentuates the taste of keema and makes a mouth-watering masaledaar dish. The recipe uses the spiciness of garam masala, red chilli powder and black pepper to give a scrumptious dish. This recipe uses no peas or aloo, unlike other keema dishes. All you will get in this dish is meaty goodness. The best part is that this recipe is very easy to make.





Pair this keema with paratha or roti.

How To Make Hyderabadi Keema:

Place a pressure cooker on heat. Saute onion, green chillies and ginger garlic paste in oil. Add the mutton keema, roast it till the water evaporates. Season with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder,garam masala and black pepper. Add tomatoes and a cup of water, close the cooker and pressure cook the keema for three whistles. Mutton takes a long time to cook, a pressure cooker speeds through the process. Garnish with coriander leaves and crushed kasoori methi, Hyderabadi keema is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step of Hyderabadi Keema.











Hyderabadi keema would taste great with some rotis or pair it with some tandoori naan.











Sounds delicious, right? What are you waiting for?! Time to recreate this aromatic Hyderabadi keema recipe! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this keema dish.