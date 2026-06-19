The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the restaurants, chefs and hospitality leaders who continue to shape India's culinary landscape. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards honoured excellence across a range of categories, with winners selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's notable winners was Karavalli, Bengaluru, which won the award for Best Indian Restaurant of the Year in the South Indian category. The award was presented by jury member Dr Shabnam Banu, food historian Rocky Mohan, Mark Ford, Acting Minister-Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs at the Embassy of the United States, and Tina Manik, National Head, NDTV Brand Studio.





The award was received by Executive Chef Naren Thimmaiah, who reflected on the restaurant's remarkable journey spanning more than three decades.







When asked by Rocky Mohan about the secret behind Karavalli's enduring success, Chef Thimmaiah said, “Next week, we will complete 36 years of operations. Here's a promise that we will continue to dazzle you in the days to come. The secret of success is simple: stick to the basics. We take pride in replicating a mother's food, and we continue to do that.”

More About Karavalli

One of Bengaluru's most iconic restaurants, Karavalli is celebrated for showcasing the diverse cuisines of India's southwest coast. Inspired by a traditional Mangalorean bungalow and surrounded by lush tamarind trees, the restaurant's design reflects the warmth and character of coastal South India.





For nearly 36 years, Karavalli has been known for preserving regional culinary traditions through recipes passed down across generations. Its menu brings together flavours from Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and the coastal regions of South India, with an emphasis on traditional cooking techniques, freshly sourced ingredients and authentic spice blends. From seafood specialities to home-style curries, the restaurant has built a reputation for staying true to the region's culinary heritage while delivering a memorable dining experience.





Winning the Best Indian Restaurant of the Year award in the South Indian category at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a testament to Karavalli's enduring legacy and its commitment to celebrating the rich food traditions of India's southwest coast.