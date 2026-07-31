A barbecue chef in China has found himself at the centre of an unexpected internet craze, not because of a new recipe or culinary innovation, but due to his striking resemblance to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.





The chef's viral social media clip has transformed his once-quiet restaurant into a popular attraction, with curious diners travelling to meet him, pose for photos and try his food. Despite the sudden attention and growing online fame, the restaurateur says he would rather focus on running his business than capitalise on his newfound celebrity status.





According to the South China Morning Post, the chef's resemblance to Musk has led to thousands of online comments, AI-generated memes and jokes, helping turn him into an overnight social media sensation.

A Viral Video Changed Everything

The chef, Ma Jianping, 48, co-owns and operates Yilan Restaurant in Tongchuan, a city in Shaanxi province. Ma spent years working as an electrician before making a career shift into the food and restaurant industry.





His rise to internet fame began on July 26, when a video showing him serving dishes at his restaurant was shared on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. The clip quickly went viral, clocking more than 1.3 million likes.





Restaurant Business Doubles

Speaking to mainland Chinese media, Ma said the attention has left him feeling both shy and nervous. The unexpected fame has had a noticeable impact on business. According to Ma, customer numbers at his restaurant have doubled, with many visitors arriving specifically to meet him, shake his hand and take photographs.





One customer told Bailu Video that meeting Ma felt surreal. "I have only seen Musk grilling meat in AI-generated videos. This is my first time meeting 'Musk' in real life, and I'm thrilled," Bai said. The diner also praised the restaurant for maintaining its pricing despite the increased popularity and growing crowds.

AI Memes Fuel Online Buzz

As Ma's popularity has grown, social media users have embraced the resemblance through a wave of AI-generated images and jokes. Some created portraits showing him in formal business attire to highlight his likeness to Musk, while others imagined him cooking alongside technology leaders such as Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Choosing The Kitchen Over Internet Fame

Although the viral attention has opened new doors, Ma appears uninterested in becoming a full-time internet personality. He revealed that more than a dozen people have approached him with potential business proposals since the video went viral. However, he has no plans to start livestreaming or pursue influencer-style opportunities. Instead, he intends to stay focused on his restaurant, where he reportedly works from 9 am until after midnight on most days.