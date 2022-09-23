The season is changing and we can feel it in the air! With warning signs of heavy rain showers and a drop in the temperature, we are all saying farewell to summer and welcoming the much-awaited autumn. But, with the season change comes the likeliness of cold, cough and fever. The sudden changes in the weather may catch our bodies off-guard and we need to be prepared by indulging in healthy eating habits! This is why, we have found an easy tea recipe loaded with natural nutrients that may boost your immunity – honey lemon ginger tea. As the name suggests, this tea comes with the goodness of lemon and ginger.





Honey, lemon and ginger – these three ingredients are known for their immunity-boosting properties! Lemon is a storehouse of nutrients like vitamin C, copper, antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, flavonoids and more. According to Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, "ginger contains some volatile oils that are anti-inflammatory in nature. Hence, ginger is considered a great remedy for flu and headaches." Last but not least, honey is loaded with antimicrobial properties that soothe the throat and help kill infectious bacteria.

Immunity Boosting Tea Recipe: How To Make Honey Lemon Ginger Tea:

The ingredients of this healthy tea are pretty much self-explanatory! All you need is lemons, honey, ginger, tea leaves and water. You can prepare three cups of tea with this recipe.





You can use the classic chai patti in this recipe, but you can replace it with green tea leaves or chamomile tea leaves and Darjeeling tea leaves.





Start by placing a pan of water on high flame. Once the water boils, add shredded ginger. Let the essence of ginger be absorbed by the water. Add the tea leaves, lemon juice and honey. Once the tea leaves release colour, remove the pan from the stove. The tea is ready! Don't forget to strain the tea before pouring it.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Honey Lemon Ginger Tea.





