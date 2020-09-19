Tea For Immunity: This Ginger-Garlic-Turmeric Tea May Help Aid Immune-Health

You may have this garlic tea in the morning to give a healthy start to the day

Let's admit it, boosting immunity is the need of the hour! Amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, health experts around the world have been stressing on the importance of strong immunity, time and again. It helps protect our body from disease-causing germs and reduces the risks of viral infections. While a strong immunity can't be built in a day, there are several food ingredients around that may help boost the process. "The process of immunity strengthening begins with eating right kind of nutrient-packed foods," states Delnaaz T. Chanduwadia, Chief Dietitian, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai. These natural ingredients are in fact the best medicine to promote overall mental and physical well-being, without any such side-effects. And the best part is, all these elements are easily found in almost every kitchen around the world.





We bring you three such popular spices that are mixed together to form a wonderful concoction for immune-health - they are ginger, garlic and turmeric. All these ingredients are known to be packed with nutrients and have several other health benefits too.

Health Benefits Of Ginger:

Ginger is enriched with active compound gingerol that "has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects; another component zingerone is an antioxidant," reads the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing. Alongside boosting immunity, it helps aid digestion, promote gut-health, eases joint pain etc. It is also known to fight seasonal cold and flu.





Ginger is a great tonic for digestion and improves gastric motility





Health Benefits Of Garlic:

Besides adding rich aroma to a dish, garlic is well-known for its essential nutrients. As per Dr. Simran Saini, Delhi-based nutritionist and weight loss consultant, "Garlic is high in sulphur and has antibiotic properties. This helps promote better digestion and flush out toxins from our body. It also prevents against common cold and boost heart-health."





Did you know? Raw garlic is said to have a better nutritive profile than cooked garlic

Health Benefits Of Turmeric:

Turmeric is used in traditional medicine for centuries. It is a storehouse of several healthy nutrients. As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Turmeric includes active compound called curcumin and has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and wound-healing effects." Besides strengthening immunity, inclusion of the spice in your diet may help ward off cold and flu, aid digestion, detox liver and more.





Turmeric works well as an antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent

The best way of consuming this concoction is in the form tea. Ones who have issues with the raw smell of the ingredients may also gulp it as a shot, in its concentrated form. But always remember, have it in moderation to enjoy the benefits to the fullest!





Here's The Recipe For Ginger-Garlic-Turmeric Tea:

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves





Half-inch ginger





Half-inch raw turmeric or half teaspoon turmeric powder





1.5 cup water (for the tea)





Method:

Step 1. Make a paste out of ginger, garlic, turmeric. Use a little amount of water to form the paste. If you want to have a shot, them take 1 teaspoon of the paste in a shot glass, add some water, mix and gulp.





Step 2. For tea, boil water and add one teaspoon of the paste to it. Boil everything together.





Step 3. Strain the tea in a cup and add some honey and lemon if you want. And take a sip.





Eat healthy, stay fit!

















(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)





































