This 5-Minute Fruit-Infused Tea Might Help Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon

Fruit-infused teas are prepared by boiling an assortment of fruits in water, along with spices and herbs.

Highlights Tea remains one of the most loved beverages around the world

Fruit-infused teas have becme popular for being health and tasty

Here is a quick fruit-infused tea recipe you can try to boost immunity

Tea is one of the most popular beverages across the world. Be it the early morning dose to freshen up or the evening cuppa to recharge ourselves, we love to indulge in piping hot tea every day. The concoction, however, can be of different variations in different parts of the world depending on the region and taste preferences. While some prefer it with milk, some like it black, and then there is a whole range of herbal teas with distinct flavours that have taken over the world.





Herbal teas or 'tisanes' are basically made by infusing herbs and spices in hot water, and boast of many health benefits. From aiding weight loss, easing digestion to boosting immunity, these teas are fast gaining popularity among tea-lovers. Fruit-infused teas have also become popular despite technically not being teas. These concoctions don't contain tea leaves, but are instead prepared by boiling an assortment of fruits in water, along with spices and herbs. They are considered healthy since it is believed that they may contain some water soluble vitamins and nutrients that may get seeped into the water. Fruit-infused teas aren't just healthy but are also delicious with flavours of fruits. They are refreshing and extremely easy to prepare at home.

(Also Read: 5 Herbal Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity)





Fruit-Infused Tea - Why And How To Make It

Here is a perfect recipe for a fruit-infused tea that is tailor-made to boost your immunity in the monsoon season! The recipe uses chamomile tea, which itself is a treasure-trove of health properties including its ability to boost immune system. It may also work wonders in treating cold and various gastrointestinal disturbances including indigestion, diarrhoea, motion sickness, nausea and vomiting. This caffeine-free recipe has fresh fruits like berries and orange along with ginger and mint leaf brewed in hot water along with chamomile tea, and is served hot!





The presence of vitamin C-rich fruits like orange and berries can further boost immunity. The tea also has the calming and soothing earthy flavour of ginger. This is perhaps one of the easiest, quickest tea recipes!





Find the full recipeo fruit-infused tea here. Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







