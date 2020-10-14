Immunity: How To Make A <i>Kadak</i> Black Pepper-Clove-Ginger Tea To Boost Immunity

Immunity cannot be built in a day

For centuries, we have found a companion in a big cup of masala chai. The hot beverage cannot only rejuvenate us instantly but also fortify us with nutrients aplenty. Yes, you heard us. This special tea concoction is made with a bunch of household spices brimming with health benefits. From weight loss to immunity, a cup of masala chai, if made right and consumed in moderation, could be a healing drink that could change your life.





In today's world, where we are getting more and more conscious about our health and well-being, it is sometimes a good idea to revisit our roots. In traditional Indian medicine, spices like black pepper, turmeric, clove, ginger and garlic have been renowned as the 'healing spices'. There are many recent studies too that demonstrate the potent abilities of these spices to fight chronic infections.





Both black pepper and cloves are enriched with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help build immunity naturally. They also come loaded with antioxidants that help inhibit the free radical activity. Free radical activity is a dangerous chain reaction that causes premature ageing of cells, increase oxidative and also takes a toll on your immunity.





Adding black pepper to your tea may boost its health benefits





Ginger - the ever-so pungent spice that can turn around the flavour of anything it is added to - is also no less of a stunner when it comes to nutrition profile. It is a traditional remedy for indigestion, bloating and gas. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, both its volatile and non-volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties that could help manage flu, headaches and pains.





Ginger is replete with anti-inflammatory properties





Kadak Black Pepper-Clove-Ginger Tea To Boost Immunity





Now, all of us have our own way of making masala chai, this particular recipe does not use a whole lot of masala, just three to be precise. Try having it once every day, and see its impact for yourself.





Ingredients:





1 cup milk

4 cloves

1 tsp black pepper powder

Half inch ginger root

½ tsp of tea leaves or chai patti

2 cups of water

Method

1. In a vessel bring the water and tea to a boil.

2. Add the spices. Let it boil for two more minutes.

3. Add the milk and let it steep for few more minutes.

Strain the tea and serve hot.





You can add a spoonful of honey for taste. Do try this recipe at home we are sure you'd love it too!







