Immunity: How To Make Chicken-Coriander-Lemon Soup For Immunity And Weight Loss

Chicken soup: Soups could help boost immunity naturally

The nip in air has made us pull out all our warm winter wear, but we know that it is not enough this year. Instances of cold, cough and flu are on the rise, and at this point, we have to take all proper measures to prioritise our health. Season change has never been an easy affair, but a few dietary amends have come to our aid time and again. It's the time to indulge in hot tea, soups and kadha, and ditch cold drinks and ice cream. Hot and warm fluids may help de-clog nasal congestion, soothe scratchy and inflamed throats and give you instant relief.





Chicken soup has been one of our favourite go-to treats in winter. A hot and comforting bowl of soup and blanket is all we need on a particularly cold evening when we are in no mood to cook. Since soups are so easy to put together, and offer so much room to be creative - it would be a crime of sorts to not experiment with it. Chicken soup is an excellent source of protein. Chicken is a lean meat, which is not high in fats and calories. Using boiled chicken chunks in soups, further improves your shot at weight loss. Moreover, many experts have also found link between high protein diet and immunity.





Chicken soup is high in protein

Other than chicken, this soup recipe has many other elements that make it immunity-friendly. Take for instance, winsome combination of lemon and coriander. Both of which are laden with vitamin C that helps fight dangerous free radical activity and revs up immunity naturally. The soup also comprises the goodness of turmeric or haldi that is known to be enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, which help manage the discomfort that comes with cold and cough.





Chicken Soup Recipe:





If you wish, you can rule out the corn flour and cream from the recipe, and turn it into a clear soup. If you are craving rich and thick soup, you can go ahead with the recipe as it is.





This tangy and wholesome soup recipe is sure to tug at your heart-strings, here's the full recipe. Do try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







