This Easy Spinach-Cucumber Juice May Help Boost Immunity

The year 2020 hasn't been quite a great year for multiple reasons, Coronavirus being the primary one. The pandemic has instilled fear in our minds. The only good part, however, has been the awareness about the importance of good immunity; it has spread amongst even those who were leading an unhealthy lifestyle day after day. The increasing curiosity around immunity has led many of us searching for ways and foods that can boost it. The first step is to understand that boosting immunity is a gradual process and takes time.





You'll be glad to know that with certain lifestyle and diet changes, one can easily boost immunity to fight seasonal infections and deadly viruses. Certain foods rich in vitamin and minerals, if included in the diet can help improve our immunity to a large extent. Spinach and cucumber, for instance, are replete with such nutrients. Where spinach is a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, folate, vitamin A, C, K, B2, BC and E, cucumber too contains antioxidants, which are vital for the body to fight against diseases.





Spinach is a highly nutritive vegetable.





Both of these ingredients are not only rich with nutrients but are also highly versatile. And while it is common to make a sandwich or a salad with both spinach and cucumber, a wholesome, delicious green juice would definitely be an easier option! Not only juicing is ridiculously easy but there is no end to the ingredients that one can add to it. Think of mint leaves or tangy lime, spices and the list goes on! So if you are also a fan of hydrating, wholesome and delicious juices, we have the perfect spinach-cucumber green juice that will not only fill you up for long but may also help in boosting immunity!





How To Make Spinach-Cucumber Juice For Immunity

Ingredients-





Spinach leaves- 1 cup (washed, chopped)





Cucumber- 1 (peeled, sliced)





Mint leaves- 8-10 (chopped)





Black pepper - 1 tsp





Lemon juice- 1 tbsp





Ginger- 1 tsp (grated)





Method-





1. Blend all the ingredients together till a smooth consistency. Serve.





Black pepper, lemon and ginger all have immunity-boosting, anti-inflammatory properties that further help improve immunity and fight cold and infections.





Try this nutritious, wholesome and easy immunity-boosting juice at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







