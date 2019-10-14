Weight Loss: Try This Protein-Rich Clear Chicken Soup To Shed Extra Kilos

Black peppercorns, bay leaf and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma and flavour to the soup

Highlights Hot clear chicken soup is immensely comforting and soothing

It also help us get our protein fill (all thanks to chicken)

Black peppercorns and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma to the soup

Now that the warm season is on its last legs, there's a slight nip in the air and there's nothing more comforting than savouring a bowlful of steaming clear chicken soup while all curled up in a blanket! Other than how comforting hot clear chicken soup is, it also help us get our protein fill (all thanks to chicken) and stands out to be as a perfect addition to any weight loss diet. This is because protein has the tendency to induce satiety, keeping one full for a longer spell. The addition of black peppercorns, bay leaf and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma and flavour to the soup that makes it all the more flavourful and soothing.





The recipe of clear chicken soup has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. All you've got to do is immerse the cut chicken pieces in a wide bowl of boiling water along with some fresh vegetables and keep the lid on. This process is going to take around 45-50 minutes; just keep a watch over the boiling veggies and chicken and check at regular intervals to ensure that everything is getting cooked evenly.





Once this is done, follow the detailed step-by-step instructions given below in the video link and you'll have a hearty delight ready. To add a slight crunchy element to the chicken soup, you can make use of some zucchini and turn it into noodles using a handy noodle cutter roller.

Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a delicious and protein-rich clear chicken soup, attempt to make it at home and relish the goodness of it in the nippy weather that is fast approaching.





Watch the recipe video of protein-rich clear chicken soup here:













Happy Cooking!







