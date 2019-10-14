SEARCH
Weight Loss: Try This Protein-Rich Clear Chicken Soup To Shed Extra Kilos

The addition of black peppercorns, bay leaf and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma and flavour to the soup.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: October 14, 2019 11:54 IST

Highlights
  • Hot clear chicken soup is immensely comforting and soothing
  • It also help us get our protein fill (all thanks to chicken)
  • Black peppercorns and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma to the soup

Now that the warm season is on its last legs, there's a slight nip in the air and there's nothing more comforting than savouring a bowlful of steaming clear chicken soup while all curled up in a blanket! Other than how comforting hot clear chicken soup is, it also help us get our protein fill (all thanks to chicken) and stands out to be as a perfect addition to any weight loss diet. This is because protein has the tendency to induce satiety, keeping one full for a longer spell. The addition of black peppercorns, bay leaf and garlic cloves impart a pleasant aroma and flavour to the soup that makes it all the more flavourful and soothing.

The recipe of clear chicken soup has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. All you've got to do is immerse the cut chicken pieces in a wide bowl of boiling water along with some fresh vegetables and keep the lid on. This process is going to take around 45-50 minutes; just keep a watch over the boiling veggies and chicken and check at regular intervals to ensure that everything is getting cooked evenly.

(Also Read: 25 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)

Once this is done, follow the detailed step-by-step instructions given below in the video link and you'll have a hearty delight ready. To add a slight crunchy element to the chicken soup, you can make use of some zucchini and turn it into noodles using a handy noodle cutter roller.

Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a delicious and protein-rich clear chicken soup, attempt to make it at home and relish the goodness of it in the nippy weather that is fast approaching.

Watch the recipe video of protein-rich clear chicken soup here:





Happy Cooking!

