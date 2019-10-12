In Season Recipes: 2 Low-Calorie Ways Of Eating Radishes (Mooli)

Radishes are one of the best low-calorie winter vegetables out there

Winter are just beginning and all the lovely vegetables that the season brings with it, have also started making their appearance at our local veggie vendor carts. From beetroots to carrots to spinach and radishes, winter is known for its particularly vibrant range of vegetables that are a must-have when they are in season. Needless to say, the seasonal vegetables also bring with them an opportunity to cook many new dishes that we have been waiting to dig into, for a good part of the year. Radish or mooli is one such vegetable that is one of the earliest ones to arrive and that stays put for perhaps the longest. Radishes are available in many vareigated colours, but the white ones are the most popular in the Indian subcontinent.





Radish Nutrition And Benefits

The sharp aroma and taste of the radish is what sets it apart. There are enough reasons to love this winter veggie. For one, they are incredibly low in calories with just approximately 16 calories per 100 gram portion. They are also very rich in potassium, which makes them healthy for the heart and beneficial for regulating blood pressure and preventing hyper tension. But they can be of particular use to you if you are looking for healthy foods to add to your low-calorie diet this winter.





Here are 2 low-calorie ways to cook radishes this winter:

1. Melon, Radish and Rocket Salad Recipe





This recipe combines the best of winter with the best of summer- melons and radish. Watermelon and musk melon balls are thrown together with rocket leaves and ribbons of fresh radish in this superb low-calorie recipe. The dressing is made from ginger, lemon, olive oil and honey.





2. Mooli ki Bhurji Recipe





This recipe is desi through and through and is incredibly delicious. The recipe uses fresh radish leaves as well as the radish tuber that are chopped and then cooked together in Indian spices including asafoetida and cumin. The subji can be eaten with chapatis made from whole wheat or gehun atta for a light meal.





There is no wrong way of eating radishes. Put them in your meat dishes, your soups and broths, make vegetarian curries out of them, stuff them in flatbreads like parathas and even make dips and chutneys out of them!







