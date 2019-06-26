Indian Cooking Hacks: How To Make Kishmish (Raisins) At Home

These homemade raisins look and taste just like the store-bought ones

Highlights Raisins come packed with essential antioxidants and nutrients

Raisins can also be prepared at home

These homemade raisins look and taste just like the store-bought ones Indians and their fondness for sweets know no bounds. Traditional Indian desserts like gulab jamun, barfi, kheer and besan ke ladoo are some of the most commonly prepared sweets during festivals and special occasions like Diwali, Holi, Rakhi and many more. What's common in these desserts is the presence of dry fruits and raisins. Raisin, also known as kishmish in Hindi, is one dry fruit that has the potential of enhancing the flavour of any dish it is added to. While kishmish is easily available in grocery stores, you can always make it at home and ensure freshness and best quality.



To make raisins at home, you'd just need fresh green grapes and some boiling water! That's it! Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi attempted to make raisins on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. She has shared a step-by-step recipe of these yummy delights so that you can easily prepare them in the comforts of your kitchen and then add them to desserts of your choice.



These homemade raisins look and taste just like the store-bought ones. Kishmish comes packed with essential antioxidants and nutrients that can help promote good health. You can blend these homemade raisins in summer coolers or shakes, or chop them and add them to soups and dips for an extra crunch. Since these tiny delights are sweet in taste, you could replace the regular sugar in your morning cereal bowl with raisins and could still enjoy the sweet taste of it.

Here's How You Can Make Kishmish (Raisins) At Home (Recipe Video):

















About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!