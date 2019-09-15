Indian Cooking Tips: Ditch Regular Chivda For Healthier Cereal Chivda Snack

Healthy snack: Chivda

There are a range of healthy snacking options for those looking for weight loss or just wanting to follow a healthy diet. Our typical snacks usually consist of fried pakoda, samosa or tikki. But there are many dishes that replace these oily snacks with ease to take us towards our fitness goals. Chivda is one of the preferred foods that are considered great for munching and whetting untimely hunger pangs. Chivda snack is light, non-fried and can be made in various ways. It refers to puffed, flaky rice grains, which are combined with spicy dried ingredients like onions, peanuts, lentils, coriander leaves, green chillies, curry leaves etc. to create a great plate of evening snack.





If you want to make this dish healthier and more interesting, use cereal chivda in place of regular chivda. In the following recipe shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen', crispy rice cereal is mixed with other healthy foods like corn flakes, chana dal, peanuts and potato sticks. A whole range of spices are added to pack a punch of some varied flavours. Raisins add a tinge of sweetness.





All in all, this healthy cereal chivda snack turns out to be a super delicious treat that can make your evening munching time happier and healthier. Watch the recipe of this exciting snack here and do try it at home -

Cereal Chivda Snack Recipe Video -

