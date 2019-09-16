Indian Cooking Tips: Easy And Quick, This Aloo Jeera Recipe Is Ideal For Those New To Cooking

The recipe does not take more than 10-15 minutes to cook

There is no denying the fact that potatoes are an integral part of our desi kitchen pantry. Since they are so easy to cook, so versatile and so yummy, they boast of an enviable fan-base among both kids and adults, alike. They could prove to be your best friend, especially when you are pressed for time and need to prepare something yummy! You can always slice and fry them for crunchy French fries. But we are here to talk about something desi and supremely popular. Aloo jeera is also ideal for those who are new to cooking and are understanding their way around spices.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Desi And Delish Aloo Kachori At Home (Watch Recipe Video)





This recipe of aloo jeera posted by noted food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain spells comfort. You can team it with piping hot chapatti or rice and you know you have a winner. The best part about the soul-stirring recipe is that it does not take more than 10-15 minutes to cook. You can pack the dish for tiffin, picnics, or long train journeys. For the recipe, you would need oil, potatoes, cumin seeds or jeera, hing, ginger, green chillies, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and raw mango powder. The recipe, posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', is sure to please everyone present at the spread.



Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Aloo Jeera:





(Also Read: 11 Best Potato Recipes | Best Aloo Recipes)





Try make it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.





















