Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Desi And Delish Aloo Kachori At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Breakfasts in India are an indulgent affair. From loaded parathas to robust niharis and khamiri rotis, we have no qualms in starting our day on a greasy note. One such decadent breakfast dish is aloo kachori, which is a popular North Indian breakfast staple. Aloo kachori is an Indian flatbread stuffed with a spicy potato stuffing. It somewhat resembles a stuffed poori, and is often paired with a fiery potato curry. Aloo kachori is different from the khasta kachori of Rajasthan that tends to have a crusty exterior and a dry lentil filling. As we mentioned earlier, aloo kachori is a sensation across North India. It is prepared lavishly during Navratri and many other significant occasions as well.





In this video shared by noted food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, you can learn how to make the delicacy at home. Aloo kachoris are a hit with kids and adults, alike. You can pair the puffed bread with a soothing curry, or pickle or even enjoy it stand-alone! Make sure your maida dough is not too runny or too sticky so that you can roll out the kachoris easily. For the filling, you would need any vegetable oil of your choice, boiled potatoes, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, mango powder, salt, green chillies and chopped coriander leaves. If you are not a fan of very spicy food, you can monitor the spice quotient of the food accordingly.

Here's the recipe of aloo kachori from the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.







