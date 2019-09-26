Indian Cooking Tips: Give Your Butter Chicken A Ketogenic Spin With This Recipe

Ketogenic diet has taken the world of nutrition by storm. Ketogenic diet originated as a diet plan for patients of epileptic seizures; however, now it has also become fairly popular as a diet that may help speed up weight loss. While some health experts may not be in favour of going keto, this low-carb and high-fat diet has found a dazzling line-up of followers like actress Huma Qureshi, Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. These actors have been pretty vocal about going keto, and the diet's subsequent benefits on their body. However, we advise you to consult a certified nutritionist before cutting down your carbs to that extent. The controversial diet may not be suitable for everybody.





If you are following ketogenic diet, we have got something for you. This recipe of keto-friendly butter chicken is rich, delicious and low in carbohydrates. This recipe is rich in tomatoes, cream and a host of rustic spices. The tomatoes help give the gravy their characteristic vibrant hue. The recipe by YouTuber Sahil Makhija was posted on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. The recipe is super quick-to-prepare.Chicken is very high in protein and super-low in carbs. Make sure you pick the right cut of meat to yield its benefits. Chicken thigh is a source of good quality protein.

Here's the recipe video of Keto-Friendly Butter Chicken:







