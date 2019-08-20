Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Bharwan Mirchi At Home (Watch Video)

Here is a step-by-step recipe video of Bharwa Mirch

Hot and peppery, green chillies have a mixed fan-base across the country. For some, it may spruce up the meal, while some would rather keep a safe distance from them. But you would be surprised to know the length we have gone to experiment with perhaps one of the hottest ingredients known to India. We have even used green chillies to make halwa! Yes, you heard us; mirch ka halwa is a real delicacy that is relished with much fervour across Rajasthan. Another very interesting Indian dish you can make out of green chillies is - Bharwa Mirch. This stuffed mirch delicacy goes very well with roti and rice; and guess what, it is not as fiery to taste either.





In this recipe by Mumbai-based YouTube chef Alpa Modi, you can learn how to make the classic delicacy in the comfort of your kitchen. Bharwa Mirch is basically a special variant of green chilly that is slit and stuffed with eclectic potato masala. This spicy and wholesome dish is even a hit with children. The dish is fairly easy to make. The video posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' also talks about a few tips and tricks with the help of which you can ensure that the stuffing stays inside the chillies and that it is fried well.

Watch: Here is a step-by-step recipe video of Bharwa Mirch, let us know how you like it in the comments section below.





Happy Cooking!





