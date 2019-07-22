Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Bombay-Style Toast Sandwich At Home (Video Inside) 

The vegetable sandwich is typically stuffed with a spiced potato and pea filling.

Highlights Mumbai boasts of a rich array of street food

Bombay toasty sandwich is loaded and lip-smacking

It is fairly easy to recreate the classic at home

If you are planning a visit to Mumbai anytime soon, it is highly recommended that you keep a day off to just try the delicious food that Mumbai streets have to offer. From vada pav to pani puri, to cutting chai and to pav bhaji, the variegated street food fare of Mumbai is sure to please a palate of any kind. One toothsome delicacy that you must try is a Bombay-style toast sandwich. This loaded and lip-smacking snack is available at every nook and corner of the city. The vegetable sandwich is typically stuffed with a spiced potato and pea filling. Some stalls also throw in a generous amount of sev on top of their sandwich.





(Also Read: 11 Best Sandwich Recipes | Easy Sandwich Recipes)





The sandwich is fairly easy to make at home. And if you are not visiting the city of dreams any time soon, you can try making the classic snack at home too! In this recipe of Bombay sandwich by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, you will learn how easily you can make this yummy snack in the comfort of your kitchen and surprise everybody. The sandwich is a hit among both kids and adults, alike. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The ingredients used in the recipe are so basic, you are most likely to find it in your kitchen pantry itself. You would need four potatoes (boiled and mashed), some boiled peas, coriander leaves, curry leaves and a handful of herbs.

Watch: Here's How To Make Bombay Sandwich At Home.





(Also Read: 7 Must Visit Street Food Places in Mumbai)













