Indian Cooking Tips: Make Curry Powder With Different Spices For All Indian Curries (Recipe Inside)

Indian cuisine is known for its robust flavours that come from a host of spices that we put in every single dish. Indian curries are spicy and brim with strong flavours, and the secret behind the electrifying taste is a mix of spices. Whole spices add a punch of heat while spice powders bring mild spices to the curries. Every region, every household has found their own way of flavouring their curries and the combination of whole and powdered spices vary according to the curry being made.





The Story Of Curry Powder -





You need to be a pro at cooking to get the spices right in your curry. For novice cooks, there is a multi-purpose curry powder that can be instantly used to spice up the Indian meals. Let us share an interesting fact with you here. Indian curry powder is actually not of Indian origin! It was invented by British colonisers who brought back home fond memories of typical Indian flavours and missed it so much that they made and stocked this versatile curry powder, which could be used in about any dish to instill Indian flavours in it. Although you might find packed curry powder in the market, believe us, it is not nearly as good as homemade masala.





Curry Powder - Many Forms, Many Uses:





There is really no rule of thumb to make curry powder. Add or omit any spice to adjust to your meal. But, there is a curry powder with basic ingredients that you can use in any type of Indian curry and get those heavenly 'desi' flavours that we all hold dear.

Indian spices are blended together to make masala powder for curries.











Basic Curry Powder Recipe -





Ingredients -

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

Half tbsp fenugreek (methi) seeds

2 whole dried red chillies

2 tsp fennel seeds

8 black peppercorns

8 cloves

Half tsp turmeric powder

1-inch cinnamon

5-6 cardamom pods

How to make -





Dry roast all the whole spices except turmeric powder on a pan till they turn fragrant and change colour. Let the spices cool down to room temperature and grind to make powder. Add turmeric powder and mix well to make the flavourful curry powder.





Now, you can adjust this Indian spice blend by adding curry leaves and mustard seeds if making south Indian curry. You can also omit high-heat spices like cloves and cinnamon if you want just mild flavours. The curry powder can be stored in an air-tight jar for up to a month.









