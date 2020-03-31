SEARCH
  • Indian Cooking Tips: This All-Purpose Curry Masala Can Make Cooking Hassle-Free For The Beginners (Recipe Inside)

Indian Cooking Tips: This All-Purpose Curry Masala Can Make Cooking Hassle-Free For The Beginners (Recipe Inside)

Don't worry, the ingredient-list for the recipe might look long in the first glance, but trust us, these are basic kitchen ingredients every house-hold keeps in store.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 31, 2020 16:32 IST

It has always been told by experts that cooking is an art. Yes, it surely is! But to several people, it is a necessity, especially for the ones who doesn't enjoy spending time in the kitchen. However, the fact is, you like it or not, every person must know some basic cooking for emergency purposes. Keeping that in mind, here we bring you an easily curry masala recipe, which can solve all your purposes. Be it chicken, egg, paneer, mixed veg or daal, this masala can be mixed to any dish you prepare.

Don't worry, the ingredient-list might look long in the first glance, but trust us, these are basic kitchen ingredients every house-hold keeps in store.

garam masalaGaram masala enhances the flavour of an Indian cuisine 

Here's The Recipe For All-Purpose Curry Masala Mix:

Ingredients:

Onion- two to three (thin slices)

Tomato- one to two (finely chopped)

Ginger- one heap-full teaspoon (paste)

Garlic- one-and-half teaspoon (paste)

Green chillies- one teaspoon (paste/finely chopped)

Bay leaves- two

Dry Red Chilli- two (torn into four pieces)

Cinnamon sticks- two

Cloves- four

Cardamom- three to four

Cumin (jeera) powder- one to two teaspoon

Coriander (dhania) powder- one teaspoon

Turmeric (haldi) powder- half to one teaspoon

Kashmiri red chilli- one teaspoon

Salt- to taste

Sugar- to taste

Water- one cup

Garam masala powder- one-and-half teaspoon

Ghee- one tablespoon

Mustard Oil- as much needed

aud73dooThis curry masala can be used to make any veg or non-veg dish 

Preparation:

Heat the kadhai and pour two tablespoons of mustard oil.

Heat the oil and add bay leaves, dry red chilli, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves and stir till the masala releases aroma.

Add onion and a pinch of salt and fry till it turns light golden-brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli and fry till the onions are caramelised well and the ginger garlic paste releases a nice strong smell.

Add tomato and give a stir or two on a medium flame.

Now add haldi, salt, jeera, dhania, Kashmiri red chilli powder and stir till the whole masala mixes well. Cook on a low-flame and give the masalas their own sweet time to mix well with each other.

Add some sugar (to enhance the salty-flavour) and less than half cup luke warm water.

Mix them well and close the lid.

After a minute or two, open the lid, give the mix a stir and close the lid.

Repeat it atleast twice or thrice and let the masala mix release oil and colour.

Once you are satisfied with the masala, add rest of the ingredients of your choice and water as per the consistency you want.

Try it at home and make your cooking hassle-free. Happy cooking!





About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

