Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Fish Curry Without A Drop OF Oil

Made with tantalising spices and herbs, this fish curry is a delightful treat on the table!

The biggest challenge in Indian cooking is perhaps about letting go off all that oil in curries or snacks. Don't you agree? A typical Indian diet is all about rich and decadent gravies, crispy snacks and mouth-watering spices, which might satiate our taste buds. Making a nutritious Indian dinner isn't a tough feat, but keeping it low on oil can be. Can you imagine a delectable chicken curry, full of spices and herbs made without oil? Yes, now you can.





If you are fond of seafood and love to gorge on luscious fish curries full with the goodness of whole fish and coconut-ty flavour, then we've got the perfect recipe for you. One of the most versatile seafood, fish is known to be lean meat which is low-fat and comes with optimum quality protein. It has all the nine amino acids that make it a protein-rich source which ensures a healthy body, blood and immune system. One of the richest sources of omega -3 fats, fish helps offset the cholesterol risk too. With the huge variety of types of fishes, one can cook fish in myriad ways. Grilled, roasted, braised or fried, fish can be a star on the table no matter how you cook it. This fish curry made without even a drop of oil is perhaps the best you can get to balance healthy and tasty.

(Also Read: 3 High-Protein Indian Dinner Recipes You Can Try At Home Without A Drop Of Oil)





Fish curry served with rice can be a wholesome meal you won't be able to resist!





Made with the tantalising flavours of tamarind, coconut, mild spices such as peppercorns, turmeric, coriander powder, shallots and chillies simmered with the whole fish, curry leaves and a tang of lime.





Find the full recipe of Fish Curry here.





Quick, easy and absolutely delicious, pair this south Indian-style fish curry with crispy appams or rice.





Try it at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







